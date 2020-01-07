NovaSight and Tobii Demonstrate Solution for Treating Amblyopia - the Leading Cause of Vision Loss in Children

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaSight, a leading provider of digital healthcare platforms, and Tobii, the world-leader in eye tracking technology, are demonstrating NovaSight's prototype for vision care at CES this week. The revolutionary solution combines advanced eye tracking and sophisticated artificial intelligence to treat amblyopia, a vision disorder commonly known as lazy eye, which is the leading cause of vision loss in children.

"One extraordinary aspect of Tobii's eye tracking technology is that it serves as an engine for innovation in healthcare and other kinds of specialized applications," said Henrik Eskilsson, CEO, Tobii Group. "Such is the case with the NovaSight CureSight solution we are demonstrating at CES, which represents an important new approach to treating a serious vision disorder that impacts many children and families."

While traditional vision assessments and treatments can be subjective and suboptimal, CureSight™ utilizes 3D image processing algorithms and Tobii eye tracking technology to blur the image only in the specific place where the patient's dominant eye is looking. This enables a natural approach to treatment that happens while patients watch their favorite movies and TV programs. The CureSight approach replaces the more traditional treatment of using an eye patch over the dominant eye, which can be less convenient and has lower compliance rates.

"There are 10 million amblyopia patients in the United States alone, and tens of millions worldwide," said Ran Yam, CEO, NovaSight. "NovaSight is focused on offering new and more convenient eye tracking based solutions for assessment and treatment. Our digital treatment is not only fun and engaging, but it can effectively improve vision from the comfort of a patient's home."

NovaSight recently conducted clinical trials of the CureSight solution, which showed significant improvement in visual acuity in a cohort of twenty children that followed a twelve-week treatment program with a 95% compliance rate. The CureSight system, which is FDA registered, offers dozens of content sources including Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Cartoon Network, Fox, National Geographic and more.

NovaSight will be exhibiting at CES on January 7-10 in Las Vegas at the Israel Pavilion , Level 1, Hall G, Sands Expo area.

Tobii will be at CES demonstrating how eye tracking can create better devices and better user experiences. For more information, or to schedule a meeting with Tobii, please contact ces@tobii.com. To learn more about how Tobii eye tracking is an engine for innovation, read our blog here.

CONTACT:

Contact

Ben Conrad, Vice President, Global Corporate Communications, Tobii Group, phone: +1-(650)-224-6261, email: ben.conrad@tobii.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/novasight-and-tobii-demonstrate-solution-for-treating-amblyopia---the-leading-cause-of-vision-loss-i,c3001617

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2874/3001617/1170062.pdf NovaSight Tobii - press release - 200107 https://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/i/curesight1,c2732390 CureSight1 https://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/i/curesight2,c2732391 CureSight2

SOURCE Tobii AB