Novaerus and Major Appliance Maker Galanz Create Commercial Partnership to Bring Air Disinfection to the Chinese Consumer Market

Novaerus Technology Powers New Galanz Air Disinfection Devices – Providing the First Line of Protection Against Airborne Viruses and Bacteria

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novaerus, an Irish company that manufactures and sells medical-grade, clean air solutions, has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Chinese powerhouse manufacturer, Galanz. By partnering with Novaerus, Galanz can provide a cutting-edge, air disinfection solution to China's consumer market to protect people from airborne viruses and bacteria.

The license agreement will allow Galanz to manufacture the Novaerus designed air disinfection devices. Novaerus's patented plasma-based nanotechnology, NanoStrike® will power the devices. Developed by the Novaerus team of scientists and engineers, this is the only air disinfection technology that kills and deactivates harmful airborne microorganisms on contact — in a sub-second time frame.

Specializing in manufacturing, Galanz provides a fundamental focus on quality and innovation. Starting with the microwave trade and becoming the largest microwave manufacturer globally, its business now covers award-winning technologies, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, and other small home appliances. In the past 20 years, Galanz has established strategic partnerships with many famous brands in Europe.

This is truly an ideal union of exceptional air disinfection technology combined with renowned manufacturing capabilities. Partnering with the Dublin based Novaerus helps Galanz develop a stronghold in the Chinese air disinfection market during a critical time. "Although our partnership with Galanz began in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the timing of the launch of their newest air disinfection solution could not come at a better time," states Dr. Kevin Devlin, CEO of WellAir. "There is mounting research to suggest that clean, disinfected air plays a vital role in preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.

Novaerus's NanoStrike air disinfection technology has been shown effective at reducing MS2 Bacteriophage, a surrogate for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), by 99.99%."

"We looked to partner with a company with a tested and proven air disinfection technology, a technology that was not available in China — until now. Novaerus has a strong reputation in the medical market, with solutions deployed in over 400 hospitals worldwide," states Benjamin Leung, Vice Chairman of Galanz. "Their solutions are also registered on China's National Online Record Information Service Platform for Disinfection Products, and the efficacy of their devices have been tested and qualified by the Guangzhou Institute of Microbiology." The partnership will start with the launch of Galanz's new GZ20 air disinfection unit, powered by Novaerus's NanoStrike technology.

About Novaerus

Novaerus is part of WellAir, an Irish company on a mission to reduce indoor airborne pollutants to create living, working, and healing spaces that foster rather than detract from human health, productivity, and wellbeing. WellAir and its brands, Novaerus and Plasma Air, can be found installed in hundreds of hospitals, senior living facilities, schools, casinos, railway stations, residences, and industrial facilities in more than 60 countries around the world.

About Galanz

Galanz is a leading global home appliances manufacturer of a range of products, including microwave ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, laundry, air conditioners, toaster ovens, and more. For decades, Galanz has been at the forefront of appliance invention, with more than 1,600 patents and product partnerships with some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands. Galanz designs appliances with thoughtful engineering for the home and will continue to innovate to create efficient, dependable, and great products that consumers love.

