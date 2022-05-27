Nouscom to Present Full Phase 1 Data of NOUS-209, an 'off-the-shelf' Neoantigen Cancer Immunotherapy for the Treatment of dMMR/MSI-H Solid Tumors, at ASCO 2022

BASEL, Switzerland, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nouscom, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing off-the-shelf and personalized viral vectored immunotherapies, today announced that full data obtained from the Phase 1 trial evaluating NOUS-209 has been accepted for presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. ASCO will be held virtually and in person in Chicago from 3 to 7th June.

NOUS-209, Nouscom's lead product, is an off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy targeting shared neoantigens, administered in combination with the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab, for the treatment of Deficiency in Mismatch Repair/Microsatellite Instable High (dMMR/MSI-H) unresectable or metastatic gastric, colorectal and gastro-esophageal junction tumors.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title : First clinical and immunogenicity results including all subjects enrolled in a phase I study of NOUS-209, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy, with pembrolizumab, for the treatment of tumors with a deficiency in mismatch repair/microsatellite instability (dMMR/MSI)

: Date & Time : 5 th June 2022 , 11:30 AM - 13:00 PM CDT

: 5 , Abstract Number: 2515

2515 Presenter: Marwan Fakih , M.D., Professor of Oncology, Medical Oncology Specialist at City of Hope's Duarte California and Study Investigator

The full abstract is available here

About NOUS-209

NOUS-209 is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for Microsatellite Instable High (MSI-H) tumors. MSI-H tumors are characterized by a defective DNA mismatch repair system, which generates highly immunogenic frame shift peptides (frameshift mutations, FSPs) that are not found on healthy tissue.

NOUS-209 is designed to comprise 209 shared FSP neoantigens, selected by Nouscom's proprietary GENESIS (GE(netic)NE(oantigen)S(election)I(n)S(ilico)) algorithm, on the basis that an average of 50 neoantigens on any patient's tumor will be shared with those in NOUS-209. Nouscom's heterologous prime/boost platform clones these FSPs into Great Ape Adenoviral (GAd) and Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vectors, combined with other immunomodulators to harness the full power of the immune response, to generate the viral-vectored vaccine.

NOUS-209 is in Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT04041310), a multicenter, open label, multiple cohorts, first-in-human clinical study of NOUS-209 in combination with pembrolizumab, designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and immunogenicity and to detect preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity.

About Nouscom

Nouscom is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation, off-the-shelf and personalized cancer vaccines. Nouscom's proprietary technology platform harnesses the full power of the immune response by combining viral vectored vaccines based on multiple neoantigens with other immunomodulators.

Nouscom is currently advancing the clinical development of its programs:

NOUS-209 (lead), an off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of Microsatellite Instable High (MSI-H) solid tumors that reported positive interim safety, immunogenicity and clinical data at SITC 2021 and AACR 2022 conferences; and

NOUS-PEV, a personalized vaccine for the treatment of advanced melanoma or lung cancer

Nouscom has also exclusively out-licensed VAC85135, an off-the-shelf cancer vaccine which has received US FDA IND clearance, developed under a partnered multi-project agreement.

Nouscom is led by an experienced management team with deep roots in the pharma and biotech industry and are veterans in the field of viral vectored vaccines.

Nouscom, which was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with operations in Rome, Italy, is backed by international life sciences investors.

For more information on Nouscom, please visit the company's website at www.nouscom.com or follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/nouscom-ag/

