Nouscom Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointments of Sven Gogov, MD, as Chief Medical Officer and Maria Arce-Tomas, PhD, as VP, Head of Regulatory Affairs

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nouscom, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing off-the-shelf and personalized viral vectored immunotherapies, today announced the promotion of Sven Gogov, MD, to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and the appointment of Maria Arce-Tomas, PhD, as Vice President, Head of Regulatory Affairs. Dr. Gogov will join the executive management team and be responsible for the development of the company´s clinical project portfolio.

"We are pleased to welcome Sven to our executive leadership team. Sven joined Nouscom in October last year as part of our clinical development expansion and has been instrumental in leading the clinical development strategy for our viral vector immunotherapies. He is an outstanding clinical leader with deep expertise in targeted therapeutics and oncology research, garnered through his successful drug development career," said Marina Udier, Nouscom's Chief Executive Officer. "I am also delighted to welcome Maria as the newly appointed Vice President, Head of Regulatory Affairs. Maria has extensive global regulatory affairs experience in the pharmaceutical industry and her and Sven's expertise will be critical as we advance our clinical programs and initiate Phase 2 studies of NOUS-209.

"Dr. Gogov succeeds Dr. Patricia Delaite who is pursuing a new opportunity outside of Nouscom," Marina Udier added. "Patricia has been an important contributor at Nouscom, playing an instrumental role in the Phase 1 studies of NOUS-209 and NOUS-PEV. We thank Patricia for her impactful contributions and wish her well in her future endeavors."

Dr. Sven Gogov, Chief Medical Officer at Nouscom, said: "The company has made significant progress advancing its lead candidates NOUS-209 and NOUS-PEV with the potential to transform treatment for patients with hard-to-treat solid tumors. It has been great working with the team since joining the company in October and I look forward to leading the anticipated Phase 2 clinical development for NOUS-209 which showed exciting and promising data in earlier studies1."

Sven Gogov, MD

Sven Gogov, MD, is an experienced global clinical development leader bringing over 15 years of pharmaceutical oncology experience and regulatory interactions to Nouscom. Sven joined Nouscom in October 2021 as Vice President Clinical Development from Incyte where he served as Executive Director, Global Immuno-Oncology, responsible for developing the clinical strategy and trial execution for several assets targeting the tumor microenvironment.

Prior to Incyte, Sven held Senior Clinical Development positions in oncology at Novartis and OSI Pharmaceuticals, leading first in human and registrational studies for several successful European, US, Swiss and Asian filings.

Sven began his career in the pharmaceutical industry at AstraZeneca as a Clinical Research Physician, previously holding an academic position in the Department of Medicine and Medical Oncology, University Health Network in Toronto, Canada.

Maria Arce-Tomas, PhD, BPharm

Maria Arce-Tomas brings extensive global regulatory affairs experience to Nouscom holding senior corporate leadership positions at various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Novo Nordisk, GE Healthcare, Takeda, Abbott, Norgine and GSK.

Maria joins Nouscom from PharmaMar where she was Global Head of Regulatory Affairs responsible for the entire product portfolio of the PharmaMar Group.

Maria has been recognized for raising the standards of leadership, regulatory science, and for delivering key business goals of major assets in large and small biotech corporations.

Maria holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy and Master of Science in Toxicology from the University of Valencia in addition to PhD in Biochemistry from King's College London.

About Nouscom

Nouscom is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation, off-the-shelf and personalized cancer vaccines. Nouscom's proprietary technology platform harnesses the full power of the immune response by combining viral vectored vaccines based on multiple neoantigens with other immunomodulators.

Nouscom is currently advancing the clinical development of its wholly owned programs:

NOUS-209 (lead), an off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of MSI-H solid tumors, and

NOUS-PEV, a personalized vaccine for the treatment of advanced melanoma or lung cancer

Nouscom has also exclusively out-licensed VAC85135, an off-the-shelf cancer vaccine which has received US FDA IND clearance, developed under a partnered multi-project agreement.

Nouscom is led by an experienced management team with deep roots in the pharma and biotech industry and are veterans in the field of viral vectored vaccines.

Nouscom, which was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with operations in Rome, Italy, is backed by international life sciences investors.

For more information on Nouscom, please visit the company's website at www.nouscom.com or follow us on LinkedIn

