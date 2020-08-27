Nous Infosystems Transitions to ServiceNow's Premier Partner Program Segment

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems today announced its transition to the ServiceNow Premier Partner Program segment. ServiceNow's global partner segment framework is designed to determine how well a Partner strategically supports ServiceNow's goal of $10 billion and beyond, as well as a Partner's ability to successfully deliver specific customer outcomes. Nous' transition to the Premier Partner Program Segment recognizes achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which focuses on the 4Cs (committed capacity, competency, customer success, and capability) and go-to-market maturity.

As a Premier Partner, Nous will deliver consulting, implementation, managed services, and platform development services for the ServiceNow platform and leverage cutting-edge solutions and tools to accelerate IT and customer service automation engagements for its customers. With more than five years of experience in implementing ServiceNow projects, Nous has delivered a range of ServiceNow solutions, enabling customers through strategy and planning, project services, managed services, and platform development services.

Nous' core capabilities in the ServiceNow platform include ITSM, ITBM, ITOM, HRSD, and custom app development. It has a dedicated Center of Excellence for ServiceNow and a pool of professionals comprising ITIL certified process experts, ServiceNow system administrators, and certified ServiceNow implementation specialists. Nous recently launched nCert (Digital Certificate Organizer)- a ServiceNow certified application that enables users to effectively manage the entire digital certificate lifecycle from within the ServiceNow platform, without the need for any end-user training.

"The premier partnership status signifies the rapid growth in our association with ServiceNow and our focus on delivering value-driven business solutions. ServiceNow's application suite and Nous' deep expertise of ITSM, ITBM, ITIL, and customer service best practices have strengthened our key offerings," said Ajith Pillai, CEO of Nous Infosystems. "We have expanded our scope from being a niche partner to becoming a global services provider for customers across the US, Europe, and Asia."

About Nous Infosystems

Nous Infosystems is a CMMI Level 5 SVC + SSD v1.3, ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified global information technology firm providing software solutions and services across a broad spectrum of industries. Nous Infosystems has been delivering quality technology outsourcing solutions to customers for more than two decades. Major offerings include digital transformation solutions, business IT consulting, application development and maintenance, business intelligence solutions, infrastructure management services, enterprise application integration, product engineering solutions, and independent testing services.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191552/Nous_Infosystems_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nous Infosystems