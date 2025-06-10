Nous Entertainment Unveils "African Hustle" book and limited series

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Entertainment today announced its latest project, "African Hustle," following the long-awaited publication of the eponymous book. The intrigue-laden, true-life drama quickly unfolds across the backdrop of Africa's longest war. It follows a street-wise American who, after being chased out of Philadelphia by the mafia, gets entangled in a seemingly inescapable power battle among Africa's most powerful leaders, MI6 and the CIA.

"We are buoyed by the interest African Hustle is already receiving in the UK, South Africa, France, Uganda, and Kenya as a limited series," said Adam Scherr, co-founder, president, Nous Entertainment. "The historical context of massive geopolitical conflict creates an incredibly rich and layered story. Our protagonist finds himself seduced by idealism in a way that feels deeply relevant to audiences today."

"African Hustle" is the story of Martin Fine who, at age 21, lands in Uganda where he begins a multi-year journey across northeast Africa. Fine winds up smuggling precious stones, while struggling with his moral compass and an unlikely love interest. He is pursued by seemingly invincible dictators Idi Amin and Mobutu Sese Seko whose violent conflicts are fueled by the Cold War, major world powers and the deadly pursuit of diamonds, and uranium.

"This is ultimately about how mankind, when faced with war of this magnitude, relapses into the limbic, lizard state that leads us into the true heart of darkness," said "African Hustle" author John Kewli. Kweli, a pseudonym, is Swahili for "truth," a nod to the facts that underscore this story.

Fine's dangerous, heartbreaking and intense journey is intercepted by many historical figures including Muhammad Ali, George Foreman and Don King as well as corrupt political, legal and intelligence forces seeking to destroy him.

While Nous has several directors in mind for the show, they continue to look for a showrunner both here and overseas.

To learn more please visit: https://www.johnkweli.com/

About Nous Entertainment

Nous Entertainment LLC is an independent production company focused on the development, marketing and distribution of film and television programming aimed at balancing entertainment with issue-driven content. www.whatsnous.com

