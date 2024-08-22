Notification of major holding in Kindred Group plc

Kindred Group

22 Aug, 2024, 09:57 GMT

VALLETTA, Malta, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) hereby announces that it, on 21 August 2024, has received a notification of major holding from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a company with its registered office in Wilmington, USA. The notification refers to a decrease in the number of shares and voting rights in Kindred held by The Goldman Sachs Group.

According to the notification, the Goldman Sachs Group held 0.16% of the shares and voting rights in Kindred as of 16 August 2024.

The relevant chain of controlled undertakings can be found in the notification, of which a copy can be found on Kindred's website: https://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/major-holdings.

This information is information that Kindred Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Listing Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta).

For more information: 
Patrick Kortman, Interim CFO, ir@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/notification-of-major-holding-in-kindred-group-plc,c4027274

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/4027274/2956642.pdf

Press release The Goldman Sachs Group

https://mb.cision.com/Public/824/4027274/b18285eedd06a616.pdf

Notification The Goldman Sachs Group

