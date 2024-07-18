Notification of major holding in Kindred Group plc

News provided by

Kindred Group

18 Jul, 2024, 12:52 GMT

VALLETTA, Malta, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) hereby announces that it, on 17 July 2024, has received a notification of major holding from JPMorgan Chase & Co, a company with its registered office in Wilmington, Delaware, USA. The notification refers to a decrease in the number of shares and voting rights in Kindred held by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

According to the notification, JPMorgan Chase & Co held 4.98% of the shares and voting rights in Kindred as of 12 July 2024.

The relevant chain of controlled undertakings can be found in the notification, of which a copy can be found on Kindred's website: https://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/major-holdings.

This information is information that Kindred Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Listing Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta).

CONTACT:

For more information:

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337
ir@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/notification-of-major-holding-in-kindred-group-plc,c4016170

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/4016170/2919748.pdf

Press release - notification of major holding JPMorgan_17 July 2024

https://mb.cision.com/Public/824/4016170/b71b2879d5f76132.pdf

JPMorgan Chase Co notification of holding 2024-07-17

Also from this source

Notification of major holding in Kindred Group plc

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) hereby announces that it, on 15 July 2024, has received a notification of major holding from JPMorgan Chase & Co, a...

Notification of major holding in Kindred Group plc

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) hereby announces that it, on 10 July 2024, has received a notification of major holding from JPMorgan Chase & Co, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics