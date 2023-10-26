Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Fennogens Investments S.A.

Caverion

26 Oct, 2023, 08:36 BST

HELSINKI, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 25 October 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Fennogens Investments S.A. has decreased below the threshold of 5 percent. According to the announcement, the holding decreased below the threshold on 24 October 2023.

According to the announcement, the direct holding of Fennogens Investments S.A. in Caverion will decrease to 0 shares, corresponding to 0.00 percent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. The announced decrease in shareholding is based on share disposals, which upon completion result in the direct holding of Fennogens Investments S.A. to decrease below the 5 percent threshold in the manner provided for in Chapter 9, Section 5 of the SMA, and such share disposals are expected to be completed on or about 31 October 2023. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights 

% of shares and
voting rights through
financial instruments 

Total of both in % 

Total number of  shares
and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold
was crossed or reached

0.00 %

0.00

0.00 %

138,920,092

Position of previous

notification (if applicable)

10.2 %

10.2 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

                                   

Number of shares
and voting rights 

% of shares and voting rights

Direct 
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct 
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect 
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000062781

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

SUBTOTAL A

0.00

0.00

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of  financial
instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/ Conversion
Period

Physical or cash
settlement

Number of shares
and voting rights

                                  

% of shares and
voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

SUBTOTAL B

N/A

N/A

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com  

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact: 

Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 562 6552, noora.koikkalainen@caverion.com 

The following files are available for download:

