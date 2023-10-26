Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Fennogens Investments S.A.

HELSINKI, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 25 October 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Fennogens Investments S.A. has decreased below the threshold of 5 percent. According to the announcement, the holding decreased below the threshold on 24 October 2023.

According to the announcement, the direct holding of Fennogens Investments S.A. in Caverion will decrease to 0 shares, corresponding to 0.00 percent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. The announced decrease in shareholding is based on share disposals, which upon completion result in the direct holding of Fennogens Investments S.A. to decrease below the 5 percent threshold in the manner provided for in Chapter 9, Section 5 of the SMA, and such share disposals are expected to be completed on or about 31 October 2023. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights through

financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares

and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the

date on which threshold

was crossed or reached 0.00 % 0.00 0.00 % 138,920,092 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.2 %

10.2 %



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000062781 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 SUBTOTAL A 0.00 0.00

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion

Period Physical or cash

settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SUBTOTAL B N/A N/A

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

CAVERION CORPORATION

