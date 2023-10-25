Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Crayfish BidCo Oy and Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL

HELSINKI, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 24 October 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy ("Crayfish BidCo", a company ultimately owned by Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL based in Luxembourg) has exceeded the threshold of two thirds. According to the announcement, the holding exceeded the threshold on 24 October 2023.

According to the announcement, the direct holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy in Caverion will increase to 92,946,868 shares, corresponding to 66.91 percent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. The indirect holding of Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL in Caverion will increase to 92,946,868 shares, corresponding to 66.91 percent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The announced increase in shareholding is based on share acquisitions, which upon completion result in the direct holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy and the indirect holding of Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL exceeding the two thirds threshold in the manner provided for in Chapter 9, Section 5 of the SMA, and such share acquisitions are expected to be completed on or about 31 October 2023. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:



% of shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights through

financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of

shares and

voting rights

of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which

threshold was crossed or reached 66.91 %

66.91 % 138,920,092 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 29.47 %

29.47 %



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000062781 92,946,868

(Crayfish BidCo Oy) 92,946,868

(Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL) 66.91%

(Crayfish BidCo Oy) 66.91%

(Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL) SUBTOTAL A 92,946,86 66.91 %

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of

financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of

shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SUBTOTAL B N/A N/A

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights through

financial instruments Total of both Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL 0.00 0.00 0.00 Triton V LuxCo 86 SARL 0.00 0.00 0.00 Triton V LuxCo 89 SARL 0.00 0.00 0.00 Crayfish HoldCo Oy 0.00 0.00 0.00 Crayfish BidCo Oy 66.91 0.00 66.91

