Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Crayfish BidCo Oy and Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL

HELSINKI, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 14 June 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy ("Crayfish BidCo", a company ultimately owned by Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL based in Luxembourg) has exceeded the threshold of 25 per cent. According to the announcement, the holding exceeded the threshold on 13 June 2023.

According to the announcement, the direct holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy in Caverion has increased to 40,941,792 shares, corresponding to 29.47 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. The indirect holding of Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL in Caverion has increased to 40,941,792 shares, corresponding to 29.47 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:



% shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 29.47 %

29.47 % Position of previous notification (if applicable) 23.97 %

23.97 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000062781 40,941,792 (CrayfishBidCo Oy) 40,941,792 (Triton VLuxCo 87 SARL) 29.47% (Crayfish BidCoOy) 29.47% (Triton VLuxCo 87 SARL) SUBTOTAL A 40,941,792 29.47 %

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of

financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of

shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SUBTOTAL B N/A N/A

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 Triton V LuxCo 86 SARL 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 Triton V LuxCo 89 SARL 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 Crayfish HoldCo Oy 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 Crayfish BidCo Oy 40,941,792 29.47 0.00 29.47 %





