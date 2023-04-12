Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Crayfish BidCo Oy and Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 12 April 2023 at 9.00 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 12 April 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy ("Crayfish BidCo", a company ultimately owned by Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL based in Luxembourg) has exceeded the threshold of 20 per cent. According to the announcement, the holding exceeded the threshold on 11 April 2023.

According to the announcement, the direct holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy in Caverion has increased to 33,304,907 shares, corresponding to 23.97 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. The indirect holding of Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL in Caverion has increased to 33,304,907 shares, corresponding to 23.97 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:



% shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 23.97 %

23.97 % Position of previous notification (if applicable) 9.82 %

9.82 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000062781 33,304,907

(CrayfishBidCo Oy) 33,304,907

(Triton VLuxCo 87 SARL) 23.97%

(Crayfish BidCoOy) 23.97%

(Triton VLuxCo 87 SARL) SUBTOTAL A 33,304,907 23.97 %

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SUBTOTAL B N/A N/A

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 Triton V LuxCo 86SARL 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 Triton V LuxCo 89 SARL 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 Crayfish HoldCo Oy 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 Crayfish BidCo Oy 33,304,907 23.97 0.00 23.97 %

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For further information:

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion