Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Crayfish BidCo Oy and Crayfish TopCo SARL

HELSINKI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 27 November 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy ("Crayfish BidCo", a company ultimately owned by Crayfish TopCo SARL based in Luxembourg) has exceeded the threshold of 90 percent. According to the announcement, the holding exceeded the threshold on 27 November 2023.

According to the announcement, the direct holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy in Caverion increased to 129,361,829 shares, corresponding to 93.12 percent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. The indirect holding of Crayfish TopCo SARL in Caverion increased to 129,361,829 shares, corresponding to 93.12 percent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 93.12 %

93.12 % 138,920,092 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 66.91 %

66.91 %



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000062781 129,361,829 (Crayfish BidCo Oy) 129,361,829 (Crayfish TopCo SARL) 93.12% (Crayfish BidCo Oy) 93.12% (Crayfish TopCo SARL) SUBTOTAL A 129,361,829 93.12 %

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of

financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of

shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SUBTOTAL B N/A N/A

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Crayfish TopCo SARL 0.00 0.00 0.00 Crayfish MidCo SARL 0.00 0.00 0.00 Triton V LuxCo 89 SARL 0.00 0.00 0.00 Crayfish HoldCo Oy 0.00 0.00 0.00 Crayfish BidCo Oy 93.12 0.00 93.12

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For additional information, please contact:

Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Marketing, Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 562 6552, noora.koikkalainen@caverion.com

The following files are available for download: