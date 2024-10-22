Notice of Special General Meeting

News provided by

Paratus Energy Services Ltd

22 Oct, 2024, 14:00 GMT

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company"). As previously announced on October 18, 2024, a Special General Meeting of the Company's shareholders ("SGM") will be held on November 5, 2024. The record date for voting at the SGM is set to October 18, 2024. A copy of the Notice of the SGM and associated information is attached to this press release.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/notice-of-special-general-meeting,c4054797

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Paratus Energy Services Ltd.: Notice of Record Date - Special General Meeting

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company") advises that a Special General Meeting of the Company will be held on November 5, 2024 ("Meeting") for...

Mandatory Notification of Trade

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") (the "Company") has been notified of a trade completed by a fund managed by Lodbrok Capital LLP, a close ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics