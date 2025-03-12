Notice of Service of Process on Ariaf Studies and Research LLC by Clare Locke LLP

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariaf Studies and Research LLC has been named as a defendant in a lawsuit pending in the United States in the federal district court for the District of Columbia, captioned Hazim Nada v. The United Arab Emirates, case number 1:24-cv-00206. The summons and operative complaint in English and Arabic are available at the following hyperlinks:

Summons in English: www.ariafserviceofprocess.com/summonsenglish

Summons in Arabic: www.ariafserviceofprocess.com/summonsarabic

Amended Complaint in English: www.ariafserviceofprocess.com/complaintenglish

Amended Complaint in Arabic: www.ariafserviceofprocess.com/complaintarabic