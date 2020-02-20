Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of Cantargia AB (publ) are summoned to an extraordinary general meeting on Monday 16 March 2020 at 16.00 CET at the company's offices, Scheelevägen 27, Lund, Sweden.

Participation and notice

Shareholders who wish to participate in the meeting must:

be registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday 10 March 2020 , and

give notice of participation to the company no later than Tuesday 10 March 2020 . The notice shall be made by regular mail to Cantargia AB (publ), Scheelevägen 27, SE-223 63 Lund, Sweden . Notice may also be made by telephone +46 (0)46-27 56 260 or by e-mail info@cantargia.com. The notification shall set forth name, social security number or company registration number, number of shares, address, daytime telephone number and, where applicable, the number of advisors (maximum two) that will accompany the shareholder at the meeting.

Nominee registered shares

Shareholders, whose shares are nominee registered with a bank or other nominee, must, in order to be entitled to participate at the meeting, re-register the shares in their own name. Such re-registration, which may be temporary, must be made on Tuesday 10 March 2020, which means that a request from a shareholder for such re-registration must be submitted to the nominee well in advance of said date.

Proxy etc.

Shareholder represented by a proxy shall issue a power of attorney for the proxy. If the power of attorney is issued by a legal entity, a registration certificate or a corresponding document which indicates the authorized signatories of the legal entity must be enclosed. The original power of attorney, and any registration certificate or the equivalent, should be sent to the company well in advance of the meeting at the address above. A proxy form is held available at the company's website www.cantargia.com and will, upon request, be sent by regular mail to shareholders stating their postal address.

Proposed agenda:

1. Opening of the meeting.

2. Election of chairman of the meeting.

3. Preparation and approval of voting list.

4. Approval of the agenda.

5. Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes.

6. Determination as to whether the meeting has been duly convened.

7. Approval of the board of directors' directed share issue resolution.

8. Closure of the meeting.

Approval of directed share issue (item 7)

The board of directors proposes that the general meeting approves the board's resolution from 19 February 2020 to increase the company's share capital with not more than SEK 873,652.64 through issue of not more than 10,920,658 new shares.

The right to subscribe for the new shares shall, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights, only fall upon Carnegie Investment Bank AB on behalf of a limited number of investors approached in advance. The subscription price in the share issue is SEK 22.50 per share.

For further details and information on background to and reasons for new share issue, refer to the company's press release on 19 February 2020.

Miscellaneous

Complete documentation is held available at the company's offices, Scheelevägen 27 in Lund, Sweden, and at the company's website (www.cantargia.com). Copies of the documentation will be sent upon request to shareholders who provide their postal address. Shareholders are reminded of their right to require information in accordance with Chapter 7 Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act.

Processing of personal data

For information on how your personal data is processed, see the privacy notice available on Euroclear's webpage http://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf. Cantargia AB (publ) has corporate registration number 556791-6019 and registered office in Lund, Sweden.

Lund, February 2020

Cantargia AB (publ)

The board of directors

For further information, please contact:

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46(0)46-2756262

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR study with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is focused on combination therapies, but also includes a monotherapy arm. Positive interim data from the combination therapies were presented in December 2019. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

About CAN04

The antibody CAN04 binds IL1RAP with high affinity and functions through both ADCC and blockade of IL-1α and IL-1β signaling. CAN04 is investigated in an open label phase I/IIa clinical trial, CANFOUR, examining first line chemotherapy combination with two different standard regimes in 31 patients with NSCLC (gemcitabine/cisplatin) and 31 patients with PDAC (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) as well as monotherapy in late stage patients (www.clinicaltrials.gov). The phase I monotherapy data from 22 patients were presented at ASCO 2019 and showed a good safety with infusion related reaction being the most common side effect. In addition, the biomarkers IL6 and CRP were decreased with treatment and 9/21 patients had stable disease. Positive interim data from the combination therapies were presented in December 2019. A phase I trial investigating CAN04 in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor is planned to start H1 2020.

