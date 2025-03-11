Notice of annual general meeting of H+H International A/S

News provided by

H+H international A/S

11 Mar, 2025, 10:06 GMT

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Company announcement No. 577, 2025

The Board of Directors of H+H International A/S hereby invites the company's shareholders to attend the annual general meeting of H+H International A/S on Tuesday 8 April 2025 at 11.00 am CEST at Copenhagen Marriott Hotel, Kalvebod Brygge 5, 1560 Copenhagen V, Denmark.

Please find attached the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including the agenda and complete proposals.

Further information is available at H+H's website: https://www.hplush.com/en/investor-relations/shareholders 

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com 

The following files are available for download:

