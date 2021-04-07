Notice of Annual General Meeting in LeoVegas AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of LeoVegas AB (publ), reg. no. 556830-4033, (the "Company"), are hereby convened to an annual general meeting to be held on Tuesday 11 May 2021.

Information with respect to Covid-19

The Company is mindful of the health and well-being of its shareholders and employees. It's important for the Company to take a social responsibility and contribute to reduce the risk of transmission of the Covid-19. Due to the extraordinary situation the Annual General Meeting will be carried out through advance voting (postal voting) pursuant to temporary legislation. Thus, it will not be possible to attend in person or through proxy at the annual general meeting.

Information on the decisions of the annual general meeting will be published as soon as the outcome of the advance voting is finally compiled on 11 May 2021.

Right to attend the Annual General Meeting and notice

Shareholders wishing to attend the Annual General Meeting must:

on the record date, which is Monday 3 May 2021 , be registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB; notify the participation at the general meeting no later than Monday 10 May 2021 by casting its advance vote in accordance with the instructions under the heading "Advance voting" below so that the advance voting form is received by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than that day.

Nominee registered shares

Shareholders, whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee, must temporarily register the shares in their own name at Euroclear Sweden AB. Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee must, no later than on Monday 3 May 2021, via their nominee, temporarily register the shares in their own name in order to be entitled to participate at the general meeting. Voting registration requested by a shareholder in such time that the registration has been made by the relevant nominee no later than on Wednesday 5 May 2021 will be considered in preparations of the share register.

Proxy etc.

Shareholders who are casting advance votes via proxy should submit a power of attorney, dated and signed by the shareholder, together with the advance vote. If the shareholder is a legal person, certificate of registration or other documents of authority shall be attached to the form. A form proxy will be available for downloading on the Company's website www.leovegasgroup.com.

Advance voting

In view of the recent developments of the spread of Covid-19, the Company has taken certain precautionary measures in relation to the Annual General Meeting. The shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the general meeting only by voting in advance, so called advance voting (postal voting) in accordance with section 22 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations.

A special form shall be used for advance voting. The form is available on www.leovegasgroup.com. A shareholder who is exercising its voting right through advance voting do not need to notify the Company of its attendance to the general meeting. The advance voting form is considered as the notification of attendance to the general meeting.

The completed voting form must be at Euroclear Sweden AB's disposal no later than on Monday 10 May 2021. The completed and signed form shall be sent by regular mail to Annual General Meeting, LeoVegas AB (publ), c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm or by e-mail to GeneralMeetingService@euroclear.com. The completed form must be available to Euroclear Sweden AB no later than 10 May 2021. Shareholders who are physical persons may also, on or before 10 May 2021, cast an advance vote electronically via verification with BankID on Euroclear's website https://anmalan.vpc.se/EuroclearProxy.

The shareholder may not provide special instructions or conditions in the voting form. If so, the vote is invalid.Further instructions and conditions is included in the form for advance voting and at https://anmalan.vpc.se/EuroclearProxy.

Proposed agenda:

Opening of the meeting and election of the chairman of the general meeting Preparation and approval of voting list Election of one person to certify the minutes Determination of whether the general meeting has been duly convened Approval of the agenda Presentation of the annual report and audit report and the group annual report and group audit report Resolutions regarding:

a. adoption of income statement and balance sheet and group income statement and group balance sheet;

b. appropriation of the Company's profit or loss in accordance with the adopted balance sheet; and

c. discharge of liability for the directors and the managing director Determination of remuneration to the board of directors and the auditors Election of the board of directors and the auditors Election of the chairman of board of directors Resolution regarding adoption of principles for the nomination committee Resolution regarding warrant program and issue of warrants 2021/2024

a. Issue of warrants to the Subsidiary 2021/2024

b. Approval of transfer of warrants

c. Further information regarding the warrant program Resolution regarding authorising the board of directors to decide on repurchase and transfer of own shares Resolution regarding authorising the board of directors to decide on new issue of shares Submission of remuneration report for approval Closing of the meeting

Proposals for resolutions:

Item 1: Opening of the meeting and election of chairman of the general meeting

The nomination committee proposes that Carl Svernlöv, attorney at law, Baker & McKenzie Advokatbyrå, is appointed as chairman of the general meeting, or, in his absence, the person appointed by him.

Item 2: Preparation and approval of voting list

The voting list proposed for approval by the general meeting is the voting list established by Euroclear, based on the Annual General Meeting share register and incoming postal votes, and as verified by the person elected to certify the minutes.

Item 3: Election of one person to certify the minutes

The Board of Directors proposes that Ian Gulam, LL.M., at Baker & McKenzie Advokatbyrå, or if he is prevented, the person assigned by the Board of Directors, to person to verify the minutes of the meeting. The task also includes checking the voting list and that incoming postal votes are correctly reflected in the meeting minutes.

Item 7b): Appropriation of the Company's profit or loss in accordance with the adopted balance sheet

The board of directors proposes that SEK 1.60 per share is distributed to the shareholders as dividend, in total SEK 160,290,602. The dividend is proposed to be distributed over four times with SEK 0.40 per share.

1 11 May 2021 14 May 2021 19 May 2021 0.4 2 5 July 2021 7 July 2021 12 July 2021 0.4 3 5 October 2021 7 October 2021 12 October 2021 0.4 4 4 January 2022 7 January 2022 12 January 2022 0.4

Items 8-10: Determination of remuneration to the board of directors and the auditors, election of the board of directors and the auditors and election of the chairman of board of directors

The nomination committee proposes that the board shall consist of seven directors. The nomination committee further proposes that the number of auditors shall be one registered accounting firm.

The nomination committee proposes that the remuneration is to be not more than SEK 3,000,000 in total, including remuneration for committee work (SEK 2,800,000 previous year), and shall be paid to the board of directors and the members of the established committees in the following amounts:

SEK 325,000 for each of the non-employed directors and SEK 650,000 to the chairman provided that the chair is not an employee;

SEK 50,000 for each of the non-employed members of the remuneration committee and SEK 100,000 to the chairman of the committee who is not also an employee; and

SEK 50,000 ) for each of the non-employed members of the audit committee and SEK 100,000 to the chairman of the committee who is not also an employee.

The nomination committee proposes that the auditor shall be entitled to a fee in accordance with approved invoice.

The nomination committee proposes the re-election of the current directors Per Norman, Anna Frick, Fredrik Rüden, Mathias Hallberg, Carl Larsson, Torsten Söderberg and Hélène Westholm. It is also proposed to re-elect Per Norman as the chairman of the board.

The nomination committee further proposes the re-election of the registered audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor for a period up until the end of the next annual general meeting. PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has announced its appointment of Aleksander Lyckow as main responsible auditor.

Independence in accordance with the Swedish Corporate Governance Code

After an assessment of the proposed directors' independence the nomination committee has found that their proposal for the composition of the board of directors of the company fulfills the requirements stipulated in the Swedish Corporate Governance Code. All proposed directors are considered independent to the company, the management of the company and the company's major shareholders.

Further information regarding the directors proposed for re-election is available at the company's website www.leovegasgroup.com and in the annual report for 2020.

Item 11: Resolution regarding adoption of principles for the nomination committee

The nomination committee proposes that the following principles for the nomination committee are adopted.

Role of the nomination committee

The Company shall have a nomination committee with the task of preparing and proposing decisions to the shareholders' meetings on electoral and remuneration issues and, where applicable, procedural issues for the appointment of the subsequent nomination committee. The nomination committee is to propose:

the chairman of the annual general meeting;

candidates for the post of chairman and other directors of the board;

fees and other remuneration for board work to each director;

fees to members of committees within the board;

election and remuneration of the Company auditor; and

principles for the nomination committee.

The nomination committee shall in its assessment of the evaluation of the board an in its proposal in particular take into consideration the requirement of diversity and breadth on the board and strive for equal gender distribution. Regardless of how they have been appointed, the members of the nomination committee are to promote the interests of all shareholders of the Company.

Members of the nomination committee

The nomination committee, which is to be appointed for the time until a new nomination committee has been appointed, shall consist of five members, of whom four shall be nominated by the Company's four largest shareholders with respect to voting power and the fifth shall be the chairman of the board. The chairman of the board shall as soon as reasonably practicable after the end of the third quarter, in an adequate manner, contact the four owner registered largest shareholders, with respect to voting powers, according to the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB at that time and request that they, taken into consideration the circumstances, within reasonable time which cannot exceed 30 days, in writing to the nomination committee nominate that person whom the shareholder wishes to appoint as member of the nomination committee. If any of the four largest shareholders wish not to exercise their right to appoint a member of the nomination committee, the next shareholder in consecutive order shall be entitled to appoint a member of the nomination committee. In the case that several shareholders abstain their right to appoint a member of the nomination committee, the chairman of the board shall not be required to contact more than eight shareholders, unless it is necessary in order to obtain a nomination committee consisting of a minimum of four members.

Unless otherwise agreed between the members, the chairman of the nomination committee shall be nominated by the largest shareholder. A member of the board shall never be the chairman of the nomination committee.

If a shareholder who has appointed a member of the nomination committee during the year ceases to be one of the Company's four largest shareholders, the member appointed of such shareholder shall resign from the nomination committee. Instead, a new shareholder among the four largest shareholders shall be entitled to independently and in its sole discretion appoint a member of the nomination committee. However, no marginal changes in shareholding and no changes in shareholding which occur later than two months prior to the annual general meeting shall lead to a change in the composition of the nomination committee, unless there are exceptional reasons.

If a member of the nomination committee resigns before the nomination committee has completed its assignment, for reasons other than set out in the paragraph above, the shareholder who has appointed by such member shall be entitled to independently and in its sole discretion appoint a replacement member. If the chairman of the board resigns from the board, his/her successor shall replace the chairman of the board also on the nomination committee.

A change in the composition of the nomination committee shall be published immediately.

Announcement of the nomination committee members

The chairman of the board shall ensure that the names of the members of the nomination committee, together with the names of the shareholders they have been nominated by, are published on the Company's website no later than six months before the annual general meeting.

If a member leaves the nomination committee during the year, or if a new member is appointed, the nomination committee shall ensure that such information, including the corresponding information about the new nomination committee member, is published on the website.

Shareholders' rights to submit proposals to the nomination committee

Shareholders shall be entitled to propose board members for consideration by the nomination committee. The nomination committee shall provide the Company with information on how shareholders may submit recommendations to the nomination committee. Such information shall be announced on the Company's website.

The chairman of the board of directors shall, as part of the work of the nomination committee, keep the nomination committee informed about the work of the board of directors, the need for particular qualifications and competences, etc., which may be of importance for the work of the nomination committee.

The nomination committee's proposals, work and fees

When preparing its proposals, the nomination committee shall take into account that the board of directors is to have a composition appropriate to the Company's operations, phase of development and other relevant circumstances. The directors shall collectively exhibit diversity and breadth of qualifications, experience and background. The nomination committee shall further strive for equal gender distribution.

The nomination committee shall provide the Company with its proposals for board members in such time that the Company can present the proposals in the notice of the shareholders' meeting where an election is to take place.

When the notice of the shareholders' meeting is issued, the nomination committee shall issue a statement on the Company's website explaining its proposals regarding the composition of the board of directors. The nomination committee shall in particular explain its proposal against the background of the requirement to strive for an equal gender distribution. The statement is also to include an account of how the nomination committee has conducted its work and a description of the diversity policy applied by the nomination committee in its work. In case a resigning managing director is nominated for the position of chairman of the board of directors, the nomination committee shall specifically explain the reasons for such proposal.

The nomination committee shall ensure that the following information on candidates nominated for election or re-election to the board of directors is posted on the Company's website at the latest when the notice to the shareholders' meeting is issued:

year of birth, principal education and work experience;

any work performed for the Company and other significant professional commitments;

any holdings of shares and other financial instruments in the Company owned by the candidate or the candidate's related natural or legal persons;

whether the nomination committee deems the candidate to be independent from the Company and its executive management, as well as of the major shareholders in the Company. If the committee considers a candidate independent regardless of the existence of such circumstances which, according to the criteria of the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance, may give cause to consider the candidate not independent, the nomination committee shall explain its proposal; and

in the case of re-election, the year that the person was first elected to the board.

When appointing a new auditor the nomination committee is also to present proposals on the election and remuneration of the statutory auditor. The nomination committee's proposal to the shareholders' meeting on the election of the auditor is to include the audit committee's recommendation (or that of the board of directors if it does not have an audit committee). If the proposal differs from the alternative preferred by the audit committee, the reasons for not following the committee's recommendation are to be stated in the proposal. The auditor or auditors proposed by the nomination committee must have participated in the audit committee's selection process if the company is obliged to have such a procedure.

Account of the work of the nomination committee

All members of the nomination committee, where possible, and as a minimum one of the members, shall be present at the annual general meeting.

The nomination committee shall at the annual general meeting, or other shareholders' meetings where an election is to be held, give an account of how it has conducted its work and explain its proposals against the background of what is provided about the composition of the board in accordance with the above. The nomination committee shall in particular explain its proposal against the background of the requirement in accordance with above to strive for an equal gender distribution.

Fees and Costs

The Company shall bear all reasonable costs associated with the work of the nomination committee. Where necessary, the nomination committee may engage external consultants to assist in finding candidates with the relevant experience, and the Company shall bear the costs for such consultants. The Company shall also provide the nomination committee with the human resources needed to support the nomination committee's work.

Item 12: Resolution regarding warrant programme through issuance of warrants 2021/2024

The board of directors of the Company proposes that the annual general meeting resolves to implement an incentive program through issuance of warrants in accordance with below.

Background and purpose

The purpose of the proposal, as of previous incentive programs, is to establish conditions to recruit and maintain qualified personnel in the company group and increase the motivation of the participants. The board of directors finds that it is in all shareholders' interest that current and future senior executives, other employees and other key persons have a long term interest in developing a high value of the Company's share. A long term ownership engagement is expected to stimulate an increased interest for the business and result in a whole as well as to increase the motivation for the participants and to create a common interest for the Company's shareholders and the participant.

A. Issue of warrants 2021/2024

The Board of Directors proposes that the AGM resolves to issue of a maximum of 1,000,000 warrants, entailing an increase in the share capital upon full exercise by a maximum of EUR 12,000.01. The following terms shall apply to the issuance:

The right to subscribe for the warrants shall, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, be given to the indirectly wholly owned subsidiary Gears of Leo AB, reg. no. 556939-6459 (the "Subsidiary"), with the right and obligation to transfer the warrants to employees within the group as per below. Oversubscription may not take place. The purpose for deviation from the shareholders' preferential right is to implement an incentive programme whereby employees, through a personal investment, will participate and contribute in a positive development in the value of the Company's shares during the period that the proposed programme covers, and to help the group to maintain and recruit qualified and engaged employees. The warrants shall be issued without any consideration. Subscription of the warrants shall take place not later than the day after the AGM. The board of directors has the right to extend the subscription period. Each warrant entitles to subscription of one new share in the Company. Subscription of new shares shall take place during the period commencing on 1 June 2024 up to and including 30 June 2024, or the earlier or later date as set out by the terms of the warrants in item 11 below. Any share premium shall be transferred to the unrestricted premium reserve. The subscription price per share shall correspond to 130 percent of the volume-weighted average price according to the Nasdaq OMX Stockholm official price list for the share for the ten (10) days trading period immediately after the record date for the first instalment of ordinary dividends decided at the AGM 2021. The record date is proposed to be on 14 May 2021 , which means that said period of ten trading days immediately after the record date will be 17 May 2021 up to and including 28 May 2021 . The shares subscribed for by exercise of the warrants shall carry entitlement to participate in dividends for the first time on the next record date for dividends which occurs after subscription is effected. Warrants held by the Subsidiary that are not transferred as per below or that are repurchased from participants shall be cancelled after a decision by the Company's board of directors. Cancellation shall be reported to the Swedish Companies Registration Office for registration. Other terms and conditions for the warrants are set out in the complete terms and conditions for series 2021/2024, which will be published on the Company's website no later than three weeks prior to the meeting.

B: Approval of transfers of warrants

The board of directors proposes that the AGM resolves to approve that the Subsidiary transfers the warrants in accordance with the following terms.

The right to acquire warrants from the Subsidiary shall be given to a maximum of 60 persons from the group management, senior executives and key employees selected by the board of directors of the Company (the "Participants").

The board of directors of the Company will not participate in the programme.

1. Initially, each Participant will be offered to acquire warrants in accordance with the table set out below. For cases where one or more Participant do not acquire their full allotment, the Subsidiary has the opportunity to offer other Participants to acquire the remaining warrants. Such right shall primarily be given to Participants in Category A, secondarily to Participants in Category B, and thirdly to Participants in Category C.

Category Number of Participants Number of warrants per Participant Total number of warrants Group Management ("Category A") Maximum 10 40,000-125,000 400,000-1,000,000 Senior executives ("Category B") Maximum 40 15,000-30,000 300,000-800,000 Other key persons ("Category C") Maximum 40 5,000-15,000 125,000-400,000

2. The warrants shall be transferred on market terms. The preliminary market value has been established based on a calculated market value for the warrants, applying the Black & Scholes valuation model calculated by Svalner Skatt & Transaktion.

The preliminary value is calculated to SEK 4.21 per warrant based on a share price of SEK 50.70, a subscription price per share of SEK 65,90, a term of three (3) years, a risk free interest rate of 38.00 percent and a volatility of -0.30 percent. The valuation is further based on an assumption of dividends of 3.90 percent per year.

The final valuation of the warrants takes place in connection with the Participants's acquisition of the warrants and will be based on market conditions at that time

3. In other respects, the warrants shall be subject to market terms including a right for the Company and the Subsidiary to repurchase warrants if a Participant's employment with the Company ends or if the Participant wishes to transfer its Warrants to a third party.

4. Transfers to Participants require that the acquisition of warrants can be lawfully made and that this can be done with what the board of directors deems to be a reasonable administrative and economic effort.

5. Application to acquire warrants shall be made by 31 May 2021 at the latest. However, the Company's board of directors shall have the right to extend the application period for acquisitions.

C: More detailed information about the warrant programme

Dilution- Assuming full subscription and exercise of all warrants offered, 1,000,000 new shares can be issued, corresponding to dilution of approximately 1.0% of the total number of existing shares and votes in the Company, but with reservation for the recalculation of the number of shares that each warrant entitles to subscribe for that may take place as a result of certain issues, etc. Costs and effects on key figures, etc. - The Company's earnings per share will not be affected by the issue, since the warrants' strike price exceeds the current market value of the shares at the time of the issue. The Company's future earnings per share may be affected by the potential dilutive effect of the warrants in the event the Company reports a positive result and the strike price is lower than the market value. The warrants will be transferred at market value, which means that no taxable benefit value will arise and thus no social fees for the Company. The warrant programme will give rise to certain, limited costs in the form of external consulting fees and administration of the warrant programme. Calculation of market value - The preliminary market value has been established based on a calculated market value for the warrants, applying the Black & Scholes valuation model calculated by Svalner Skatt & Transaktion. Drafting and preparations for the warrant programme The warrant programme has been prepared by the board of directors and members of the group management and external advisors and in accordance with guidelines for remuneration to senior executives adopted by the AGM 2020 as ell in accordance with guidelines from the remuneration committee, and in consultations with major shareholders. The board of directors has thereafter decided to submit this proposal to the AGM. Apart from the executives who have participated in the drafting of this matter as per instructions from the Board of Directors, no employee who may be included in the programme has participated in the drafting of the terms. Other share-based incentive programmes, etc.- For a description of the Company's other share-based incentive programmes, please refer to the 2020 Annual Report and the Company's website. No other share-based incentive programmes are in effect. The background and rationale for the proposal - The Board of Directors wishes to implement an incentive programme whereby employees, through a personal investment, will participate and contribute in a positive development in the value of the Company's shares during the period that the proposed programme covers, and to help the group to maintain and recruit qualified and engaged employees. Authorisations and decision-making rules

The AGM assigns the board of directors to execute the decision according to point B above.

The board of directors, or the party designated by the board of directors, is authorised to make such minor adjustments that are necessary for the decision's registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and Euroclear Sweden AB.

The AGM's resolution in accordance with Item 12 A and 12 B shall be considered as one decision. The AGM's resolution on this point is valid only if approved by shareholders with at least nine-tenths (9/10) of the votes and shares represented at the AGM.

The resolution on the transfer of the warrants shall also be approved by a general meeting of the Subsidiary.

Item 13: Resolution regarding authorising the board of directors to decide on repurchase and transfer of own shares

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on purchases of the company's own shares in accordance with the following, main terms:

Share repurchases may be made only on Nasdaq Stockholm or any other regulated market. The authorisation may be exercised on one or more occasions before the 2022 Annual General Meeting. The maximum number of own shares that may be repurchased so that the company's holding of shares at any given time does not exceed 10% of the total number of shares in the company. Repurchases of the company's own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm may only be made at a price within the range of the highest purchase price and lowest selling price at any given time. Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

In addition, the Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on transfers of own shares, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, in accordance with the following, main terms:

Transfers may be made on (i) Nasdaq Stockholm or (ii) outside of Nasdaq Stockholm in connection with acquisitions of companies, operations or assets. The authorisation may be exercised on one or more occasions before the 2022 Annual General Meeting. The maximum number of shares that may be transferred corresponds to the number of shares held by the company at the point in time of the Board of Directors' decision on the transfer. Transfers of shares on Nasdaq Stockholm may only be made at a price within the range of the highest purchase price and lowest selling price at any given time. For transfers outside of Nasdaq Stockholm, the price shall be set so that the transfer is made at market terms. Payment for transferred shares may be made in cash, through in-kind payment, or through set-off against claims with the company.

The purpose of the authorisations is to give the Board of Directors greater scope to act and the opportunity to adapt and improve the company's capital structure and thereby create further shareholder value, and take advantage of any attractive acquisition opportunities.

The Board of Directors shall have the right to decide on other terms for repurchases and transfers of own shares in accordance with its authorisation. The Board of Directors also has the right to authorise the Chairman of the Board, the Group CEO, or the person designated by the Board to make such minor adjustments that may be necessary in connection with the execution of the Board's decision to repurchase and transfer shares.

A valid resolution in favour of the Board's proposal requires the approval of shareholders with at least two-thirds of the votes and shares represented at the Annual General Meeting.

Item 14: Resolution regarding authorising the board of directors to decide on new issue of shares

The Board of Directors of the Company proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorises the Board of Directors, on one or more occasions, during the time up until the next Annual General Meeting, to decide to increase the company's share capital through a new issue of shares to such extent that it corresponds to a dilution of a maximum of 10% of the number of shares outstanding at the time of the Annual General Meeting calculated after full exercise of the issue authorisation now proposed.

A new issue of shares may be carried out with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. Shares issued with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall be issued at market terms. The Board of Directors shall have the right to decide on other terms for the issue. Payment may be made against cash payment, in-kind payment for through set-off against claims with the company. If the Board of Directors finds it suitable in order to enable delivery of shares in connection with a share issuance as set out above it may be made at a subscription price corresponding to the shares quota value.

The purpose of the authorisation is to give the Board of Directors greater scope to act and the opportunity to adapt and improve the company's capital structure and thereby create further shareholder value, and take advantage of any attractive acquisition opportunities.

The Chairman of the Board, the Group CEO or the person designated by the Board of Directors shall have the right to make such minor adjustments in the decision that may be necessary for registration of the decision with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

A valid resolution in favour of the Board's proposal above requires the approval of shareholders with at least two-thirds of the votes and shares represented at the Annual General Meeting.

Number of shares and votes

The total number of shares in the Company as of the date hereof amounts to 101,652,970 shares, with a corresponding number of votes. The Company holds 1,471,344 own shares.

Further information

Copies of accounts, audit report, auditor statement regarding guidelines for remuneration to the senior executives, proxy form, complete proposals and other documents that shall be available in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act are available at the Company at Luntmakargatan 18 in Stockholm and at the Company's website www.leovegasgroup.com, at least three weeks in advance of the annual general meeting and will be sent to shareholders who request it and provide their e-mail or postal address. The remuneration report and a statement on the nomination committee's proposal regarding the board of directors is available on the Company's web site www.leovegasgroup.com as from today and will be sent to shareholders who request this report and provide their e-mail or postal address.

The board of directors and the managing director shall, if any shareholder so requests and the board of directors considers that it can be done without material harm to the Company, provide information at the general meeting on matters that may affect the assessment of an item on the agenda or the Company's financial information. Such duty to provide information applies also to the Company's relation to other group companies, the consolidated accounts and such circumstances regarding subsidiaries as specified in the foregoing sentence. A request for such information shall be received by the Company in writing no later than ten calendar days prior to the meeting, i.e., 1 May 2021 by post to the Company's LeoVegas AB (publ), Attn: IR, Luntmakargatan 18, 111 37 Stockholm or by e-mail to ir@leovegasgroup.com. The information will be made available at the Company's website, www.leovegasgroup.com and at the head office no later than on 6 May 2021. The information will also be sent, within the same period of time, to any shareholder who so has requested and who has stated its e-mail or postal address.

Processing of personal data

For information on how personal data is processed in relation the meeting, see the Privacy notice available on Euroclear Sweden AB's website: https://www.euroclear.com/about/en/regulatorylandscape/Data.html

Stockholm in April 2021

LeoVegas AB (publ)

The board of directors

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO

+46 (0) 8 410 367 66, gustaf.hagman@leovegasgroup.com

Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

+46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com

Per Norman, Chairman of the board

+46 (0) 8 410 367 66, ir@leovegasgroup.com

about leovegas mobile gaming group:

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

SOURCE LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group