Notice: Full-year Results of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

TOKYO, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Co., Ltd., (the "Company") has announced full-year results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 on May 15, 2020, along with notices regarding changes in personnel, details of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Company Group's sales for the full-year of the fiscal year ending March 2020 were 6,731 million yen (6,325 million yen in previous year), with an operating loss of 1,281 million yen (6,653 million yen of loss in previous year), an ordinary loss of 435 million yen (6,780 million yen of loss in previous year), and net profit attributable to owners of parent of 237 million yen (8,445 million yen of loss in previous year).

The reports and announcements can be downloaded from the below link:

http://www.prospectjapan.co.jp/release/index.html

Prospect Co., Ltd.yahoo

President and CEO Masato Tabata

(Security Code: 3528 TSE 2nd Section)

Chief of General Affairs Jiro Taketani

(TEL: +81-03-3470-8411)

SOURCE Prospect Co., Ltd.