Notice: first quarter results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Co., Ltd., (the "Company") has announced first quarter results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 on August 12, 2020.

The Company Group's sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021 were 834 million yen (323 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), with an operating loss of 504 million yen (839 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), an ordinary loss of 699 million yen (18 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), and net loss attributable to owners of parent of 3,096 million yen (net profit attributable to owners of parent of 27 million yen in the same quarter of the previous year).

The reports and announcements can be downloaded from the below link

http://www.prospectjapan.co.jp/ir/pdf/200812daiichishihanki_e.pdf

Company Name: Prospect Co., Ltd.

Representative: Chairman and Representative

Director Nobuyoshi Fujisawa

(Security Code: 3528 TSE 2nd Section)

Contact: Chief of General Affairs Jiro Taketani

(TEL: +81-03-3470-8411)

SOURCE Prospect Co., Ltd.