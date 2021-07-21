Nothing Can Stop Namibia's Incredible Oil Boom

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- No oil discovery narrative appears to have captured investor attention this year as much as Reconnaissance Africa's (RECO, RECAF) acquisition of the rights to Namibia's giant, 6.3-million-acre Kavango Basin, which was followed in short order by two confirmations of an active petroleum system. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB), Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR), ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) (TSX: ENB), Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ) (TSX: CNQ).

It's captured our attention for several reasons; not the least of which is that onshore discoveries are pretty much a thing of the past, except in the final frontier of Africa, where Namibia—which has never produced a barrel in its history—is anxiously awaiting the possibility of its day in the energy spotlight. It's also captured our attention because this is a junior explorer who is sitting on what we think is a supermajor-size basin, and it's fully-funded for its current 3-test well drill campaign. But in recent weeks, our attention has been drawn by reports of surprise early results—twice. And now, there is a lot to potentially look forward to in the coming days and weeks.

On Monday last week, ReconAfrica announced that it had completed its second drill at its 6-1 stratigraphic test well. In a matter of days, we are expecting the results from that drill.

Expectations are high because not only did RECO show indications of an active petroleum system in its first test-well drill (6-2), but it also showed over 200 meters (over 660 feet) of oil and natural gas indicators over three discrete intervals in a stacked sequence of reservoir and source rock.

Expectations are also high because only part way into the second drill (6-1), in the shallow section, RECO again provided clear evidence of an active petroleum system, with 134 meters (440 feet) of light oil and gas shows. Now, RECO is launching 2D seismic, and soon to release full drill results from (6-2)—the well that's already delivered positive results in the shallow sections.

Everything Lines Up in RECO's Favor

Everything appears to be lining up in RECO's favor, from day one when they took the giant leap of faith to acquire the rights to this huge basin in Namibia, and then to add another huge section of the same basin in Botswana. That gave them a total of 8.5 million acres.

A huge boost of confidence came first from Bill Cathey, an industry recognized geologist for the biggest oil companies in the world, who performed the magnetic survey interpretation for RECO. Cathey came out saying that, "Nowhere in the world is there a sedimentary basin this deep that does not produce hydrocarbons."

Then came Daniel Jarvie, a leading geochemist and source rock expert who is now all-in on RECO (RECO, RECAF) … Jarvie estimated, conservatively, that the basin has generated billions of barrels of oil and gas. He liked what he saw—a lot—so joined the RECO team. The company reports it has full government support—local and national, and has been helping Namibia from the start, from drilling water wells for Kavango residents who have limited access to potable water, to helping to fund the country's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Short-Selling Desperation May Have Hit Fever Pitch

So, now, with two confirmations of an active petroleum system under its belt, new results expected just days away, 2D seismic having launched… we think those who have taken on enormous short positions against RECO are thoroughly desperate.

That desperation may have led to organized media campaigns against the company, in what we think is an attempt to bring the stock down enough to give them time to cover their shorts before there is no longer any way to stop the march forward in Namibia.

One of the most important breadcrumbs comes in the latest press release from Monday, which tells us that both test wells, 6-2 and 6-1, will have a VSP (vertical seismic profile tool) run through them, connecting them along the same seismic line. And later this month, the company says casing will be run and cemented to isolate the prospective hydrocarbon bearing zones.

Investors who have no background in geology might now be able to interpret this clearly, but for us, the most important breadcrumb is this: ReconAfrica would never fund the complex operation of running a VSP to tie these two wells together along the same seismic line if there wasn't a potential for something big there—in both wells.

Now that the second drill has been completed, RECO (RECO, RECAF) reports it is making multiple logging runs and that up to 50 sidewall cores will be taken to maximize potential hydrocarbon recovery. Once that is complete, the VSP is run as part of the 2D seismic program.

RECO (with its partner NAMCOR, the state oil company) received approval from the Namibian government on July 7th for seismic and will begin acquisition of the initial 450 km 2D seismic program across the Kavango basin any day. That will last for approx. 6-8 weeks.

Polaris COO, Joe Little stated, "The acquisition plan is progressing very well for a successful recording launch in mid July. Given our past success with the environmentally friendly Explorer 860 source units on past projects in Africa and given the very high resolution parameters designed by ReconAfrica's seismic team, we anticipate getting excellent data results on the project."

What has made an organized misinformation campaign so hard to manage on the part of short sellers is the fact that RECO isn't a fly-by-night junior explorer and a lot of RECO's online followers appear to be very well informed and are keeping fellow investors up to date, which for a short and distort campaign is a problem as they need uninformed investors for their illegal strategies to work:

It's difficult for us to second-guess results and operations when some of the biggest names in the industry are involved, including the likes of giant Schlumberger, and Polaris. None of the companies involved in this operation would be willing to associate themselves with a fraudulent oil exploration play. And we think short sellers are having a hard time covering because RECO (RECO, RECAF) has done everything by the book, with some of the best in the industry. There may be no other way to approach a basin of this size. This is not another Canadian micro-cap plopping itself down on a random piece of Alberta and pretending to drill while taking investor money. This is the big time, and it could end up being our last big onshore oil discovery—ever.

