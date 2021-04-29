Nosy Crow, the ONLY book publisher ever to win TWO Queen's Awards for Enterprise for International Trade

Nosy Crow is one of 205 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious Queen's Award this year and, within that, one of 122 recognised for its excellence in International Trade.

Employing 56 people, Nosy Crow is a multi-award-winning publisher of child-focused, parent-friendly children's books and eBooks for ages 0–12. It began publishing in 2011 and celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Nosy Crow is now the 11th biggest children's publisher in terms of UK sales to the consumer and the 6th biggest preschool publisher (Nielsen).

In 2020 Nosy Crow's export sales were 74% of total sales, up from 67% in 2019. Based on the Publishers Association statistics collection scheme in 2019 Nosy Crow had 2.1% of the UK children's market, but a staggering 10.8% of UK publishers' children's books exports.

Adrian Soar, proud at the age of 80 to be Nosy Crow's Commercial Director and Co-Founder (see full biography below), says:

"Our global success is due to the great work of our authors and illustrators, and to the achievements of the terrific team at Nosy Crow. We are delighted that for the second time this has been recognised by the accolade of a Queen's Award, a first for the book publishing industry."

Notes for Editors:

About Nosy Crow

Nosy Crow is a multi-award-winning publisher of child-focused, parent-friendly children's books and eBooks for ages 0–12. It began publishing in 2011 and celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

It last won The Queen's Award for Enterprise for International Trade in 2018. It has won the Independent Publishers Guild's Children's Publisher of the Year Award five times and the International Achievement of the Year Award four times. It was named Children's Publisher of the Year (2017 and 2019) and Independent Publisher of the Year (2020) at the British Book Awards, and in 2016 was awarded the Independent Publishers Guild's Independent Publisher of the Year. In 2020 it also won the British Book Award for Export and has been shortlisted again for this award in 2021. Other prizes include The Stationers' Company Innovation Excellence Award, the Nectar Business Small Business of the Year Award, the Growing Business Awards Young Company of the Year Award and many others for both individual books and apps and for its marketing and international sales.



About Queen's Awards for Enterprise

The Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK. The awards were first established in 1965 and since then over 7,000 companies have achieved a Queen's Award, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen's Awards Emblem for the next five years.

The awards celebrate the success of exciting and innovative businesses that are leading the way with pioneering products or services, delivering impressive social mobility programmes or showing their commitment to excellent sustainable development practices.

This year, 205 UK businesses have been recognised for their contribution to International Trade, Innovation, Sustainable Development and Promoting Opportunity (through Social Mobility).

The Queen's Awards for Enterprise 2021 include:

122 awards for International Trade

48 awards for Innovation

17 awards for Sustainable Development

18 awards for Promoting Opportunity (through Social Mobility)

For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise.

Biography of Adrian Soar

Adrian Soar worked for Macmillan for 40 years, was CEO both of Pan Macmillan and Macmillan's educational and academic publishing businesses, and served as President of the Publishers Association. In retirement, he worked with Kate Wilson to found Nosy Crow, and at the age of 80 is proud to be its active Commercial Director.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499130/Nosy_Crow_Adrian_Soar.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499131/Nosy_Crow_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://nosycrow.com/news/



SOURCE Nosy Crow