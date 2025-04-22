Noster research: Gut Microbiome-Derived HYA Shows Promise for Managing Blood Sugar in Type 1 Diabetes

KYOTO, Japan, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study has found that 10-hydroxy-cis-12-octadecenoic acid (HYA), a metabolite derived from linoleic acid by gut microbiota, can help reduce postprandial hyperglycemia (high blood sugar after meals) in type 1 diabetes (T1DM) model rats. Conducted by researchers from Wakayama Medical University, Hokkaido University, and Noster Inc., this study provides new insights into how microbial metabolites can be leveraged to improve postprandial hyperglycemia.

Background on HYA and Diabetes Management

Diabetes, particularly T1DM, requires careful management of blood sugar levels to prevent complications such as cardiovascular disease, nerve damage, and vision impairment. While insulin therapy is the cornerstone of T1DM treatment, postprandial hyperglycemia remains a challenge, increasing the risk of long-term health issues.

Previous research has shown that fatty acids can influence glucose metabolism through gut hormone signaling. Linoleic acid, a common dietary fat, has been found to activate G protein-coupled receptor 120 (GPR120), promoting the secretion of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which helps regulate blood glucose. However, linoleic acid is also linked to inflammatory responses, limiting its therapeutic potential.

HYA, a lipid metabolite produced by Gut microbiome from linoleic acid, has emerged as a promising alternative. It retains the ability to activate GPR120 and stimulate gut hormone secretion but without triggering inflammation.

Key Findings

The study investigated whether oral administration of HYA before a glucose tolerance test (OGTT) could help regulate blood sugar levels in both normal and T1DM model rats. The researchers found that HYA:

Amelioration of post-meal hyperglycemia: HYA slowed the rise in blood glucose levels in normal and diabetic rats, suggesting its potential for managing post-meal glucose spikes.

Enhanced Gut Hormone Secretion: HYA increased levels of GLP-1 and cholecystokinin (CCK), hormones known to improve glucose metabolism through slow gastric emptying.

Inhibited Glucose Absorption: HYA partially blocked glucose uptake by inhibiting the sodium-glucose transporter (SGLT1), further preventing sharp increases in blood sugar.

Worked in Combination with Insulin: When combined with bolus insulin treatment in T1DM model rats, HYA further improved postprandial glucose control.

Implications for Diabetes Treatment

These findings highlight the potential of gut microbiome-derived metabolites in diabetes management. Unlike traditional treatments that focus solely on insulin secretion, HYA appears to work through multiple mechanisms—slowing gastric motility, enhancing gut hormone secretion, and inhibiting glucose absorption—without the risk of promoting inflammation.

"Our study suggests that HYA could be a beneficial dietary supplement for controlling postprandial blood sugar levels, particularly in type 1 diabetes patients using insulin therapy," says Yuta Yamamoto, the study's lead author.

With the increasing focus on gut microbiome-derived metabolites in health and disease management, HYA represents an exciting avenue for future research and potential therapeutic development.

Reference

Yamamoto, Y., Narumi, K., Yamagishi, N. et al. HYA ameliorated postprandial hyperglycemia in type 1 diabetes model rats with bolus insulin treatment. Acta Diabetologica (2025).

https://doi.org/10.1007/s00592-025-02459-6

Company Overview

Name: Noster Inc.

CEO: Kohey Kitao

Head Office & Research Center: 35-3 Minamibiraki, Kamiueno-cho, Muko, Kyoto 617-0006, Japan

Business: Research, development, and sales of biopharmaceuticals and functional foods

Website: https://www.noster.inc/jp/

Contact Information

Public Relations: Nanami Akatsuka (Ms)

Tel: +81-75-921-5303 / Fax: +81-75-924-2702

Email: contact@noster.inc