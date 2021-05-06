NoSQL Market to Reach $22.08 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 31.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in unstructured data, increase in demand for data analytics, and surge in application development business across the globe drive the growth of the global NoSQL market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "NoSQL Market by Type (Key-Value Store, Document Database, Column Based Store, and Graph Database), Application (Data Storage, Mobile Apps, Data Analytics, Web Apps, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Retail, Gaming, IT, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" According to the report, the global NoSQL industry was pegged at $2.41 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $22.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 31.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities:

Rise in unstructured data, increase in demand for data analytics, and surge in application development business across the globe drive the growth of the global NoSQL market. On the other hand, complexities related with testing NoSQL applications curtail down the growth to some extent. However, growth in big data is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/640

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on NoSQL Market Globally (Pre and Post Analysis)

Due to global lockdown, the usage of social networking and online gaming has been increased. This fueled the demand for NoSQL application in the social networking and online gaming market.

The adoption of NoSQL applications in regions including North America and Asia-pacific has been increased amid COVID-19.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the NoSQL Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/640?reqfor=covid

The key value store segment to retain its dominance by 2026-

Based on type, the key value store segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global NoSQL market revenue in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2026. The simplicity in implementation of database is a major driver of the segment. On the other hand, the graph based segment would register the fastest CAGR of 34.2% throughout the forecast period. The ability to support a large number of connections drives the growth of the segment.

The web apps segment to rule the roost:

Based on application, the web apps segments accounted for more than one-fourth of the global NoSQL market share in 2018, and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2026. NoSQL is emerging as one of the most suitable technological options for storing web app session information which drives the segment. At the same time, the mobile apps segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 33.5% during the study period. Due to storage in schema-less format, app developers can comfortably modify applications without making any major infrastructure changes which augments the growth of the segment.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/640

North America to dominate in terms of revenue:

Based on geography, North America held the lion's share, generating more than two-fifths of the global NoSQL market. The higher awareness among North American users regarding the benefits of NoSQL technology is driving the adoption of NoSQL in this region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is also projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 35.5% during the estimated period. This is due to rise in its adoption for social network development and app development purposes in the Asia-Pacific region.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Couchbase, Inc.

Google LLC

MarkLogic Corporation

MongoDB, Inc.

Neo Technology, Inc.

Objectivity, Inc.

Aerospike, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

DataStax, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Official Press Release: NoSQL-market

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Email Encryption Market Expected to Reach $3,186 Million, Globally, by 2023

Neural Network Market worth $38,719 Million Globally by 2023

Security Information& Event Management Market to Reach $3,720 Million Globally by 2023

Application Container Market Predicted to Reach $8,202 Million by 2025

Network Traffic Analytics Market Expected to Reach $3.11 Billion by 2026

Function-as-a-Service Market Expected to Reach $24,007.00 Million by 2026

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo : Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research