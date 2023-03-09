Norwegian Public Welfare Agency Chooses Omada to Strengthen Identity Governance

Strong Nordic Ties, Highly Skilled Experts Prove Important in Selection Process

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced that the Norwegian Labor and Welfare Administration (NAV) has selected Omada Identity Cloud for SaaS-based IGA.

NAV employs approximately 22,000 people and administers a third of the Norwegian national budget. The organization's goal is to encourage active, working individuals, and reduce the number of citizens relying on benefits. It provides services tailored to the citizens' needs and circumstances and is responsible for unemployment benefits, work assessment allowance, sickness benefit, pensions, child benefit and cash-for-care benefit.

NAV needed a new identity governance solution to fulfill specific compliance and regulatory requirements and to alleviate manual effort that was needed to accommodate access request workflows. Further, it faced challenges in that the identity management program was siloed and considered an IT project only.

To combat these issues, Omada helped NAV define an IGA RACI (responsible, accountable, consulted, informed) matrix, a tool used to define organizational responsibilities, to help stakeholders throughout the organization understand and take ownership of their roles. Omada will provide centralized visibility for access rights for these various identities and align a hierarchy of object (systems, applications, roles, resources) owners for maximum accountability. As such, NAV will be able to integrate seamless and unified access request workflows, where its end users know exactly what they need to do and where to go when they need additional access.

With Omada Identity Cloud, NAV benefits from:

Improved data quality – Omada set foundational principles to standardize data and data object categorizations, allowing NAV to scale and build its IGA program on top of data they can trust.

Continuous reconciliation of access rights – The solution will enable application owners to onboard their applications to the system using configuration rather than code, and move on to define birthrights, provision access automatically, and simplify access request workflows.

Managed identity lifecycle – Orphaned accounts will be found and eliminated while technical identities with advanced privileges will be identified and assigned owners.

Espen Bago, director of identity and access, Norwegian Labor and Welfare Administration, said: "Omada had exceptional technical expertise that we could rely on to manage the implementation. As we work within the confines of GDPR and other regulations, we knew that Omada had the best understanding of our needs and sought a solution with strong reliability and Data Protection Agreements with Azure. We're excited to scale our identity governance initiatives with a strong partner like Omada."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Full featured IGA is a critical element of security for organizations today, particularly those operating widely within cloud-based environments. NAV chose Omada because our solution delivered the functionality that met the necessary requirements but also because of our understanding of their needs and collaborative approach. Customers like NAV are seeing the value of Omada's best-practices framework and accelerated time to value to guide them on their journey of digital transformation."

