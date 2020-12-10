Norwegian healthcare region has appointed Sectra as enterprise imaging vendor for efficient region-wide patient care

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has secured an enterprise imaging contract from the South-Eastern Norway Regional Health Authority. The contract comprises a radiology module and a region-wide multimedia solution (VNA) to store medical images and multimedia across all medical specialties. The platform will increase efficiency and collaboration across the region and beyond, translating into improved healthcare for its patients.

"We are pleased that we have the agreement in place. The regional solution is strongly needed and will improve the quality of patient care. Clinicians will have faster and easier access to patient information, thus can shorten lead times," comments Cathrine M. Lofthus, CEO, South-Eastern Norway Regional Health Authority (helse-sorost.no).

South-Eastern Norway Regional Health Authority is the largest of the four healthcare regions in Norway and provides healthcare to approximately three million people. Initially, the radiology module will be implemented at Oslo University Hospital and the intention is for the other healthcare providers in the region to follow.

The region-wide solution will provide healthcare professionals access to medical images and information regardless of the enterprise boundaries. It enables regional standardized work processes and patient processes. The solution will also be deeply integrated with the region's Electronic Patient Record (EPR) solution to provide the care teams with a full patient overview.

"I'm honored that Sectra has been entrusted by Helse Sør-Øst RHF to install its region-wide enterprise imaging solution. Our experience of similar large and complex installations, together with the solution's modular and scalable capabilities, will enable them to both meet the challenges they are facing today and support their ambitions moving forward to make improvements for employees and patient care," says Petter Østbye, Managing Director Sectra Norway.

The contract comprises a module for radiology and nuclear medicine, a multimedia archive (VNA) to store medical images and multimedia across all medical specialties, in addition to functionality to share and collaborate efficiently and for patient dose reporting to the authorities.

Though Sectra has been selected as vendor of choice by South-Eastern Norway Regional Health Authority the formal contract is subject to final signatures which are expected before end of December.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is ranked "Best in KLAS" for seven consecutive years at medical.sectra.com.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com.

