Norwegian Energy Company ASA - Buyback of Own Shares

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange release of 20 January 2020 in which Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") initiated a share buyback of up to 360,000 own shares and the subsequent resolution to buy back 299,925 own shares. Subsequent to this, Noreco has decided to initiate a new share buyback programme of up to 160,000 shares in connection with its option program as well as for other corporate purposes.

The share buyback programme is based on an authorization given by Noreco's annual general meeting on 28 June 2018, which is valid until 28 June 2020. In accordance with the authorization, the shares shall be purchased at a minimum price of NOK 5 and a maximum price of NOK 400 per share.

The maximum number of shares that may be acquired during any trading day is 25% of the average daily volume in Noreco's shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange during January 2020.

Noreco has engaged Arctic Securities AS to carry out the share buybacks on the Company's behalf.

The execution of any repurchases will depend on market conditions, the Company may decide to repurchase fewer shares than set out above, choose to repurchase no shares at all or terminate the buyback programme before the threshold set out above is reached, at its sole discretion. The buyback programme is expected to end by the end of April 2020.

Noreco holds 299,925 own shares as of today.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contacts:

Euan Shirlaw

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +44-7979-690622

Email: es@noreco.com

Frederik Rustad

EVP Corporate Finance & Investments

Phone: +47-922-94-999

Email: fr@noreco.com

