Norway Chooses Web of Science Data to Power National Bibliometrics Database

LONDON, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norway's UNIT (the Directorate for ICT and joint services in higher education and research), working on behalf of the Ministry of Education and Research, has chosen the Web of Science Group as its sole data provider for a new national research evaluation project.

The Web of Science Group, a Clarivate Analytics company, will deliver a new National Infrastructure for Bibliometrics, comprised of bibliometric data from worldwide scientific publications prepared specifically for research, analysis and reporting. The National Infrastructure for Bibliometrics will help Norway further develop its competencies in bibliometrics, allowing academics, institutions and research funders to more easily understand and compare domestic and international research.

Annette Thomas, CEO Web of Science Group said: "It's a privilege for the Web of Science Group to play such an important part in Norway's research output evaluation, helping them to streamline, improve quality and ensure access to knowledge. Web of Science continues to lead in world-class research evaluation by providing data for the UK's REF 2021, the Australian Research Council, and now Norway too."

The Nordic Institute for Studies of Innovation, Research and Education (NIFU) will be the first research institution to benefit from The National Infrastructure for Bibliometrics. The data will be used in NIFU's work for the Research Council.

Sveinung Skule, Director of NIFU said: "The access to world data will provide completely new opportunities for analyzing the results of research in the form of scientific publishing. This is especially important for international comparative studies, comparisons of Norway with other countries, as well as more basic research on scientific publishing. It will allow us to monitor, understand and investigate the effects of research policy measures and instruments."

