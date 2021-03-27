Norton Motorcycles Welcomes Appointment Of Sir Ralf Speth To TVS Motor Co. Board Of Directors

This senior appointment comes at a time when Norton Motorcycles is making great progress under TVS Motor Company ownership, benefitting from significant new investment in the motorcycle brand. Norton announced in January 2021 that the company is to move into the most advanced manufacturing facility in the brand's 122-year history.

John Russell, Interim CEO of Norton Motorcycles, said: "We are truly delighted to welcome Sir Ralf to the TVS Motor Company family. We know that Sir Ralf is a tremendous leader and his accomplishments in the automotive industry speak volumes. This excellent appointment comes at a time when the Norton Motorcycles business is on a very positive trajectory but still with much work to do. We will soon be settled in our state-of-the-art new manufacturing base and the guidance of Sir Ralf will be important for us as a growing British business that has a strong legacy."

The outgoing Chairman, Mr. Venu Srinivasan, who will become Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company from January 2023, said, "It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor Company to welcome Ralf to its Board. His passion for technology, eye for products and commitment to building brands are truly remarkable. His thoughts will add immensely to TVS Motor as the company shapes itself for the future. Ralf's deep insights and guidance will be invaluable to the management team as TVS Motor Company embraces the future of mobility."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1475449/Norton_Motorcycles_Prof_Sir_Ralf_.jpg

SOURCE Norton Motorcycles