Northwest Biotherapeutics Announces the Passing of Its Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Mr. Les Goldman

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB:NWBO) (the "Company" or "NW Bio"), a biotechnology company developing DCVax® personalized immune therapies for solid tumor cancers, announced with deep sadness the passing of its Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Mr. Les Goldman, due to a stroke.

The Company greatly appreciates Mr. Goldman's many years of intensive work on behalf of the Company, its shareholders and cancer patients. The Company extends its deepest condolences to the Goldman family. Mr. Goldman's duties are being assumed by other members of the Company's management team at this time.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing personalized immunotherapy products that are designed to treat cancers more effectively than current treatments, without toxicities of the kind associated with chemotherapies, and on a cost-effective basis. The Company has a broad platform technology for DCVax® dendritic cell-based vaccines. The Company's lead program involves DCVax®-L treatment for glioblastoma (GBM). GBM is the most aggressive and lethal form of primary brain cancer, and is an "orphan disease." The Company has completed a 331-patient Phase III trial of DCVax-L for GBM, presented the results in scientific meetings, published the results in JAMA Oncology and submitted a MAA for commercial approval in the UK. The MAAis currently undergoing review. The Company has also developed DCVax®-Direct for inoperable solid tumor cancers. It has completed a 40-patient Phase I trial and plans to pursue Phase II trials this year. The Company previously conducted a Phase I/II trial with DCVax-L for advanced ovarian cancer together with the University of Pennsylvania.

