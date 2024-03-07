NorthWall Capital to Scale its Credit Business with Broadridge's Sentry Portfolio Management Solution

LONDON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To scale its credit business and streamline the management and operation of its private debt portfolio, NorthWall Capital, a London-based credit investment firm offering private capital solutions, has adopted the Sentry loan portfolio management solution from global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (NYSE:BR).

"As we enter our next phase of growth, the adoption of Sentry will be invaluable in strengthening our current technology infrastructure and empowering our firm to scale its private credit offering," said Ian Lokkerbol, founding partner and chief operating officer, NorthWall Capital. "We were quickly impressed by the superior functionality of Sentry, and we look forward to leveraging it to streamline our investment operations and equip our team with the tools they need to continue building strong, opportunistic portfolios for our clients."

"By automating critical investment management functions and supplying fund managers with technology that allows them to make more informed decisions, Broadridge's Sentry solution is enabling transformation in the private credit industry," said Mike Sleightholme, Broadridge's president of international and head of asset management solutions. "We are pleased to provide NorthWall Capital with our award-winning solution and are excited to see the opportunities it will create for the firm through operational efficiencies and long-term business growth. Broadridge continues to empower high-performance asset managers and alternative investment managers by delivering flexible technology solutions and insights that provide the confidence and the agility to pursue growth in any market climate."

Broadridge's Sentry solution brings greater accuracy and transparency to the private credit process and provides front-to-back-office functionality to increase overall efficiency. Sentry is a scalable web-based solution that captures, calculates and analyses the borrower's KPIs, monitors the pipeline, improves credit selection, and creates reusable covenant rules. Besides managing day-to-day loan administration, Sentry allows users to monitor compliance issues and reconcile and aggregate data.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About NorthWall Capital

NorthWall Capital is a London-based credit investment firm, delivering private capital solutions to counterparties in Western Europe. Our award-winning investment team manages funds on behalf of global institutional investors, seeking to capture compelling risk-adjusted returns from Western European credit markets. We invest in transactions that are structured to protect the downside for investors, while delivering reliable, scalable solutions to our counterparties.

Media contact:

Ruby Yeomans

Cognito

+44 (0) 7463730043

BroadridgeEMEA@cognitomedia.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/326728/Broadridge_2023_Logo.jpg