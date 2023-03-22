Northumbria Healthcare NHSFT and C-POLAR Technologies combine innovation in widely acclaimed hub

This partnership will create infection resilient environments as C-POLAR captures, inactivates, and eradicates up to 99.99% of viruses, bacteria, and fungi

NORTHUMBERLAND, England, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C-POLAR Technologies, Inc. , an international bioprotection leader offering revolutionary protection against viruses, bacteria, molds, fungi, and pollens, and its wholly owned subsidiary, C-POLAR Ireland Ltd., announced today that they have established a UK office at the Northumbria Healthcare Manufacturing and Innovation Hub in Seaton Delaval, Northumberland. These facilities will play a key part in the process for creating and applying the C-Polar™ polymer to existing and future products with an intention to have the 'plant-based polymer' plants located in the UK.

"Northumbria is committed to bringing innovations to the NHS to help ensure the health and wellbeing of our healthcare professionals and patients, all while generating additional revenue for the NHS," said Andrew Edmunds, director of innovation at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. "Our initial partnership is a great step towards enabling us to use C-POLAR Technologies to create safer environments, from ambulances to hospital wards, that are consistently free from pathogens, while providing income back to the public sector."

C-POLAR Technologies supports reinvestment back into public health and plans to share a significant portion of its profits with the NHS. This will provide much-needed capital to improve patient care and services in the UK. The public-private collaboration is unique in the healthcare industry and will set a new standard for government and private business.

C-POLAR™ is a non-toxic, non-metallic, plant-based food additive polymer that is 100% natural and approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO).

C-POLAR™ — which stands for cationic polarization — is based on fundamental physics. Extensive testing and more than 200 commercial installations across Hong Kong, Canada, and the U.S. show that when C-POLAR™ is applied to materials, textiles, and healthcare products, they are imbued with a stable positive charge that effectively captures and eradicates viruses, microorganisms, and pollens. The application functions as an essential interrupter. Here is a link to a short video that shows how the technology works.

"If we learned anything from the last few years, it's that while face masks and vaccines are critically important, they aren't enough to break the chain of infectious spread," said Dr. Michael Mansour , associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and assistant physician in infectious disease at Massachusetts General Hospital. "Many common and uncommon pathogens do not have a vaccine. Collectively, we need to be more inventive and leverage innovative solutions that can protect us by interrupting actual transmission."

C-POLAR Technologies has more than 30 products both commercialized and in the production pipeline, including personal protective wear, face masks, air purifiers, catheters and other medical devices, room furnishings (e.g., hospital curtains, bedding, wall hangings), surgical gloves, and paint. This large product suite, coupled with its unlimited future potential, has enabled C-POLAR Technologies to partner with several NHS entities to reduce the risk of infections for staff and patients of the NHS.

Additional new agreements to benefit the NHS community and beyond:

C-POLAR Technologies and Tyneside Surgical Services (TSS) will create an infection resilient environment in TSS's surgical day case endoscopy and diagnostic unit, located in Gateshead . It offers state-of-the-art facilities and unrivaled NHS patient experience with dedicated consultant-led care throughout the entire patient journey. Hamdy Ashour , founder and managing director of the TSS facility said, "This will be the first of a kind, a complete facility that protects our staff and patients from further infection and minimises the risk of any infection typically caught in healthcare facilities."





will create an infection resilient environment in TSS's surgical day case endoscopy and diagnostic unit, located in . It offers state-of-the-art facilities and unrivaled NHS patient experience with dedicated consultant-led care throughout the entire patient journey. , founder and managing director of the TSS facility said, "This will be the first of a kind, a complete facility that protects our staff and patients from further infection and minimises the risk of any infection typically caught in healthcare facilities." C-POLAR Technologies has also licensed QE Facilities Limited to manufacture C-POLAR FFP3 masks for the NHS and private market. C-POLAR™ masks have received EU and UK certification approvals for FFP2, FFP3, and MRI-specific masks.





to manufacture C-POLAR FFP3 masks for the NHS and private market. C-POLAR™ masks have received EU and UK certification approvals for FFP2, FFP3, and MRI-specific masks. C-POLAR Technologies will continue to expand its UK reach through a new agreement with one of the largest fabric and textile producers in the UK, Manchester -based AMR Textiles Ltd. , to create a dedicated line of C-POLAR™-protected products for filtration, such as masks and air filters, including filters for vehicles and airplanes. AMR will also produce C-POLAR™-protected curtain materials and a wide variety of other fabrics that can be used in furniture, construction, medical gowns, and uniforms for various types of personnel ranging from NHS first responders, to airline crews.

About C-POLAR Technologies, Inc.

C-POLAR Technologies, Inc., is a global company with headquarters in the United States, a research and development center in Canada, and European offices in Ireland & the United Kingdom. It is an international bioprotection leader offering revolutionary protection against viruses, microorganisms, and fungi amid the rising prevalence of global outbreaks. C-POLAR™—which stands for cationic polarization — is based on fundamental physics. Studies show that when C-POLAR™ is applied to selected materials, the materials are imbued with a stable positive charge that effectively captures and eradicates 99.99% of viruses, bacteria, molds, fungi, and pollens. C-POLAR™ creates and enables infection resilient environments of the future — setting a new global standard for health and safety for governments, private enterprises, hospitals, and schools. To learn more, visit the company's website at cpolartechnologies.com .

Media Contact: Jenny Wang, jenny.wang@clydegroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037840/C_POLAR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE C-POLAR Technologies, Inc.