NorthStar and QSA Global Announce Multi-Year Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Actinium-225 Supply Chain for Targeted Alpha Therapies

Strategic partnership combines NorthStar's commercial-scale radioisotope production capabilities with QSA Global's expertise in lifecycle management of Radium-226 (Ra-226), the starting material for Ac-225 production

Agreement aims to strengthen NorthStar's no carrier added (n.c.a) Ac-225 supply chain by establishing a reliable, closed-loop source of high-purity Ra-226 target materials

BURLINGTON, Mass. and BELOIT, Wis., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QSA Global, Inc., a global leader in specialized radioactive source manufacturing and medical radiochemical services, and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar), a leading radiopharmaceutical company, today announced the execution of a multi-year strategic services agreement. This partnership is designed to solidify the supply chain for radium-226 (Ra-226) targets, the starting material for Actinium-225 (Ac-225) production, and further supports NorthStar's commercial-scale production of no carrier added (n.c.a.) Ac-225 used in next-generation Targeted Alpha Therapies (TAT).

The partnership combines QSA Global's decades of specialized experience in high-activity source handling, industrial regulatory compliance, and logistics with NorthStar's innovative approach to commercial-scale radiopharmaceutical production. It features a multi-year purification campaign where QSA Global will process legacy Ra-226 on behalf of NorthStar, transforming the material into high-purity precursors that will directly feed continuous target capsule manufacturing. Following irradiation and processing by NorthStar to produce n.c.a Ac-225, the recovered radium will be returned to QSA Global for recycling into new targets - establishing a highly efficient, closed-loop supply chain.

"This multi-year agreement with QSA Global strengthens our supply chain with a reliable, high-quality supply of Ra-226 targets critical to our n.c.a. Ac-225 production capabilities," said Dr. Frank Scholz, President & CEO of NorthStar. "By ensuring consistent access to these vital starting materials, we can confidently meet growing demand within the industry."

"By managing the complex, highly regulated lifecycle of radium-226, QSA Global enables partners like NorthStar to focus their resources entirely on commercial Actinium-225 production," said DR. Joe Lapinskas, Innovation Director at QSA Global, Inc. "NorthStar was a foundational partner as we developed our specialized radium services. We are proud to leverage our decades of high-activity radioactive materials expertise to help secure this critical supply chain and support NorthStar's mission of delivering life-saving TATs to patients."

About Ac-225

NorthStar has been successfully producing n.c.a Ac-225 using an indirect manufacturing approach that combines electron-accelerator irradiation of a Ra-226 target, followed by purified Ra-225 sources that constantly in-grow n.c.a Ac-225. Ac-225 is an alpha-emitter, which belongs to a powerful class of radioisotopes that deliver high-energy, highly localized radiation directly to diseased cells. Ac-225 can be attached to a variety of targeting molecules, including antibodies, peptides, and small molecules, enabling precise delivery to cancer cells. This versatility makes isotopes like Ac-225 particularly valuable in supporting the development of next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies that are highly effective and selective.

About QSA Global, Inc.

QSA Global, Inc. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of high-performance radiation sources and equipment. Building upon a decades-long legacy of excellence in industrial radioisotope products, QSA Global has strategically expanded its capabilities to serve the rapidly growing medical radioisotope and Targeted Alpha Therapy (TAT) markets. With state-of-the-art facilities and unparalleled expertise in radiochemical processing, purification, and regulatory compliance, QSA Global provides foundational supply chain security for the next generation of life-saving medical treatments.

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LL (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical company at the forefront of advancing patient care by utilizing novel technologies to produce commercial-scale radioisotopes that, once attached to a molecule, have the ability to detect and treat cancer and other serious diseases. NorthStar's expanding industry-leading position in the emerging field of radiopharmaceutical therapy is supported by its unique capabilities in the sophisticated production of radioisotopes, proven management team, and state-of-the-art, environmentally preferable technologies. NorthStar produces copper-67 (Cu-67) and is the first commercial-scale producer of non-carrier added actinium-225 (n.c.a. Ac-225) using electron-accelerator technology. The Company's Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services unit provides customized service offerings and specialized radiopharmaceutical expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies rapidly advance their development and commercial programs. For more information about NorthStar's comprehensive portfolio and patient-focused services, visit: www.northstarnm.com

Media Contacts:

For QSA Global, Inc.:

Dr. Joe Lapinskas

Innovation Director

765-532-6892

Joe.lapinskas@qsa-global.com

Kylie Ducharme

Marketing Specialist

781-505-8275

kylie.ducharme@qsa-global.com

For NorthStar:

Corporate:

Eric Nelson

Communications Specialist

608-239-6812

enelson@northstarnm.commailto:

Investor Relations:

Victor Miller

Chief Financial Officer

847-650-3860

vmiller@northstarnm.com

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