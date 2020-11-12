NorthShore University HealthSystem Adopts Groundbreaking densitas® intelliMammo™ Artificial Intelligence Platform for Precision Breast Cancer Screening

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Densitas® Inc., a leading provider of A.I. technologies for digital mammography and breast screening, announced today that NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore), will deploy the densitas® intelliMammo™ platform across its mammography facilities. With this deployment, breast density, clinical image quality, and breast cancer risk assessments will be automatically generated for every mammogram taken throughout the health system.

NorthShore is an award-winning integrated healthcare delivery system that has been consistently ranked as a Top 15 Teaching Hospital in the U.S. and is widely recognized as a leader in the implementation of innovative technologies. Headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, NorthShore includes four hospitals – Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park, and Skokie -- and a 900-physician multispecialty group practice, NorthShore Medical Group, with 130 locations in the Chicagoland area. NorthShore has established itself as a leader in medical informatics and advanced information technology. In 2003, the health system was among the first in the country to successfully implement a system wide EMR with demonstrable benefits in quality, safety, efficiency, and service delivery.

"Mammography is widely recognized as the best available frontline tool for early breast cancer detection and treatment, but its sensitivity can be affected by mammographic density and clinical image quality," said Georgia Spear, MD, Chief of Breast Imaging at NorthShore, who was instrumental in getting Illinois' breast density notification law passed. "Women should have access to personalized breast screening based on high quality imaging. The introduction of densitas® intelliMammo™ to our mammography practice supports our commitment to provide our patients the best quality of care with the most innovative technologies available."

"We are honored that Densitas' solutions will be part of the strong NorthShore culture of innovation," said Mo Abdolell, CEO of Densitas®. "We are excited to have Dr. Spear, a leader in patient engagement and a passionate proponent of breast cancer screening, as a Clinical Advisor. NorthShore's adoption of densitas® intelliMammo™ marks a significant milestone in our US market expansion at a time when patient and process management is all the more challenging due to COVID-19. The overwhelming response has been that densitas® intelliMammo™ represents a rare and disruptive innovation in screening mammography."

densitas® intelliMammo™ is a breakthrough A.I. platform, comprising densitas® qualityai™, densitas® densityai™, and densitas® riskai™, that provides a comprehensive solution for patient and process management in screening mammography. densitas® intelliMammo™ provides clinical image quality, breast density, and cancer risk assessments that are accessible on-demand at point-of-care by radiologists and radiological technologists, and through a web-based embedded analytics platform by diagnostic imaging managers, QC technologists, and health system administrators. The Densitas® team is dedicated to making top in class A.I. solutions for breast cancer screening in the world, and to moving the needle for better patient care.

densitas® densityai™ generates automated and reliably reproducible breast density assessments from standard clinical use mammograms that align with the ACR BI-RADS® 5th edition density classification scale.

densitas® qualityai™ produces automated and standardized clinical image quality assessment supporting compliance with the FDA MQSA EQUIP.

densitas® riskai™ provides automated rapid breast cancer risk assessment based on image-derived features; results are reliably reproducible and less prone to bias.

About Densitas®:

Densitas® is a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for mammography and breast cancer screening designed to reduce health care costs and increase quality and appropriateness of care. Densitas® designs solutions that align with value-based care delivery models, focusing on precision breast health, mammography quality, workflow efficiencies, national mammography reporting standards, FDA MQSA EQUIP compliance, and radiological technologist training.

Learn more at www.densitas.health and rsna.vporoom.com/densitas.

