Northern Data Group provides Q1 2024 update at Capital Markets Day

News provided by

Northern Data Group

15 May, 2024, 05:30 GMT

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Data Group (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), a leading provider of High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, held its Capital Markets Day Q1 2024 for analysts and investors in Frankfurt and via webcast, last week.

The management team reported on strong financial results for Q1 2024 and provided guidance for FY2024 and financial targets for FY2025. The company also confirmed that its 2023 audited financials would be delivered by the end of H1 2024.

The company will continue to provide the capital markets with regular updates and report on further developments in its strategy.

The CMD presentation, as well as a replay of the webcast, are available in the IR section of the Group's website.

Presentation:
https://northerndata.de/hubfs/CMD%202024%20Q1/Capital%20Markets%20Day%20Q1%202024.pdf

Replay of the webcast:
https://lp.northerndata.de/northern-data-group-cmd-2024-q1-ondemand

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-technology. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business platforms: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC solutions, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML, and Generative AI industries. Our close collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA is fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.

Also from this source

Northern Data Group's Peak Mining announces new partnership for 28MW of mining, powered by 100% renewable energy

Northern Data Group's Peak Mining today announces a new partnership with Penguin Infrastructure Holding ("Penguin") for 28MW of mining capacity. This ...

Northern Data Group's cutting-edge colocation provider, Ardent Data Centers, breaks ground on upgrade to Pittsburgh data center

Northern Data Group's cutting-edge colocation provider, Ardent Data Centers, today announces it has broken ground on construction at its Pittsburgh,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics