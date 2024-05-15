Northern Data Group provides Q1 2024 update at Capital Markets Day

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Data Group (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), a leading provider of High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, held its Capital Markets Day Q1 2024 for analysts and investors in Frankfurt and via webcast, last week.

The management team reported on strong financial results for Q1 2024 and provided guidance for FY2024 and financial targets for FY2025. The company also confirmed that its 2023 audited financials would be delivered by the end of H1 2024.

The company will continue to provide the capital markets with regular updates and report on further developments in its strategy.

The CMD presentation, as well as a replay of the webcast, are available in the IR section of the Group's website.

Presentation:

https://northerndata.de/hubfs/CMD%202024%20Q1/Capital%20Markets%20Day%20Q1%202024.pdf

Replay of the webcast:

https://lp.northerndata.de/northern-data-group-cmd-2024-q1-ondemand

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-technology. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business platforms: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC solutions, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML, and Generative AI industries. Our close collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA is fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.