Northern Data Group CEO Aroosh Thillainathan initiates another standing order for share acquisition

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) ("Northern Data Group" or "the Group") today announces that Northern Data Group's CEO Aroosh Thillainathan has placed another irrevocable standing order to acquire additional shares in Northern Data Group for a total of up to EUR 10 million in the period from 16 August 2024 (inclusive) to 15 October 2024 (inclusive).

This transaction demonstrates his continued confidence in the direction of the Group and its plans to scale and deliver long term financial success, emphasising his commitment to the business.

The order is for a total of up to EUR 10 million, with Mr. Thillainathan purchasing the shares via a preset purchase plan agreement, which has been placed with a broker as an irrevocable standing order. To the extent the purchases are made via the stock exchange, the maximum volume of the daily purchases on the stock exchange may not exceed 25% of the average daily XETRA trading volume of the company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the 20 trading days prior to the respective purchase date. If the trading volumes allow, the order has to be fully executed within the two-month period. The purchases will be publicly disclosed regularly. The order has been placed via ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH ("ART"), the family office of Aroosh Thillainathan, which is 100% owned by him.

The Group recently reconfirmed it is on track to deliver full year 2024 revenue of EUR200 million–EUR240 million, tripling that of 2023, and supporting the Group's expectations of revenues of EUR520 million–EUR570 million in full-year 2025.

Mr. Thillainathan's current (direct and indirect) stake in Northern Data Group amounts to 3,823,806 shares, corresponding to approx. 7.15% of the Group's current share capital in the amount of EUR 53,497,231, which is divided into 53,497,231 shares.

Following registration of the full implementation of the recently announced capital raise, corresponding to 20% of the existing share capital, which is expected within the next weeks and set to finance further strategic investments within the Group (the "Capital Increase"), the share capital of the Group will increase to EUR 64,196,677, divided into 64,196,677 shares.

Mr. Thillainathan's stake in Northern Data Group is thereby expected to increase to more than 8.0% of Northern Data Group's share capital, post full implementation of the recently announced capital increase of 20%.

Aroosh Thillainathan, Founder and CEO, Northern Data Group, commented:

"Throughout this year we have invested strategically across the business, building the foundations for continued commercial success, and as we look ahead to 2025 the path is clear. I am confident in the strategy we have in place and today's transaction further enforces my commitment to the business and our team.

We are focused on sustainable, predictable, repeatable growth, and delivering financial success in the long-term. We will continue to break boundaries and with some big milestones coming up very soon, I'm excited for what is ahead."

