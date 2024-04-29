Northern Data Group appoints Group Chief Revenue Officer

Mick McNeil joins the Group's Executive Committee, bringing extensive business development experience, further supporting its global ambitions in the HPC market

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Data Group (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), a leading provider of High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today announces a key appointment to its Group Executive Committee. Mick McNeil joins as Group Chief Revenue Officer, commencing the role today, 29 April 2024.

Mick brings extensive experience growing business development teams in the technology sector and introducing products to market. He joins the Group having previously served in high-profile roles for Microsoft and Logicalis, supporting organizations during the commercialization and launch of cloud solutions and services.

In his role as Group Chief Revenue Officer, Mick will shape Northern Data Group's revenue strategy and lead our GTM teams to articulate our market-leading offering, amplify our commitment to customers and support the Group's continued growth as it drives innovation across the HPC market. As well as his extensive experience managing global teams, Mick brings a strong local knowledge of the Irish market to the Dublin campus, where he will be instrumental in expanding this team with the best talent.

Mick's appointment follows the addition of Elliot Jordan as Group CFO in February, and is a further step for the Group in putting in place a highly talented and market leading Executive Committee to execute the next stage of the Group's global strategy to be the world's leading HPC solutions provider.

Aroosh Thillainathan, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, comments:

"I'm very pleased to welcome Mick to Northern Data Group and the Group Executive Committee. His strong commercial background and vast experience from market-leading brands will be invaluable. He will form a key part of our executive team, focusing on developing strong relationships with our partners and customers, and driving business development."

Mick McNeil, Group Chief Revenue Officer, comments:

"I am delighted to join Northern Data Group at this exciting time for the business. I find myself in a very fortunate position to now work with such a talented and passionate leadership team at such a high-growth stage of the Group's development.

My immediate focus will be to support the team as we look to attract new innovative, partners and customers, alongside the best available talent to work with them."

About Northern Data Group:

