Northern Data Group Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Data Group (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2 , ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 ), a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, today announces that it has scheduled its second quarter 2024 earnings conference call for Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 3:00 P.M. CET.

During the call, Northern Data will discuss the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This conference call will be available through the audio webcast, please use this link here to register. Additionally, participants can join the conference call by dialing their appropriate local dial in number*. A replay of the conference call will be available after the call ends, through the Northern Data Group website.

* Germany Toll-Free: +49 800 0009712

United Kingdom Toll-Free: +44 800 358 1035 / +44 808 189 0158

United States Toll-Free: +1 855 979 6654 / +1 800 249 2588

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC solutions, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our close collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA is fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.

