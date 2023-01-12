North Highland Recognized in Two IDC MarketScape Reports

Firm Named a "Major Player" in Employee Experience and People and Organizational Consulting Services

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland , the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been named a Major Player in two IDC MarketScape reports: Worldwide People and Organizational Consulting Services 2022–2023 and Worldwide Employee Experience Consulting Services 2022–2023.

Report inclusion requires consultancies to meet certain criteria, including efficiency in change management, culture and talent, global support, leadership and employee experience.

"At North Highland, we understand that a company's workforce is both its greatest asset for growth but can also be the single greatest inhibitor," said Alex Bombeck, CEO at North Highland. "For this reason, we keep people at the heart of all we do, and we believe our inclusion in these IDC MarketScape reports emphasizes our ability to help our clients solve their biggest transformation challenges while empowering their company culture."

View the reports here (available to IDC subscribers and for purchase):

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

