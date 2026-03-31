NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST BARS ANNOUNCES THE 2026 LIST OF BARS RANKED 51st TO 100th

LONDON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's 50 Best Bars 2026, sponsored by Perrier, has revealed the extended list of bars ranked 51st to 100th. This extended list is the result of the votes cast by the voting Academy, which is comprised of more than 300 independent cocktail experts, renowned bartenders, educators and drinks writers from across the region.

The 51-100 List in Numbers

North America’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, announces the extended 51-100 list for 2026, which includes 14 new entries.

The 51-100 list includes bars across 28 destinations and 14 new entries

The United States leads the list with 25 bars, including establishments from New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Houston, Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, Honolulu and more

Canada claims 19 entries, with representation from Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary and Victoria

Mexico is represented by four bars, spanning Mexico City, Tulum and Playa del Carmen, while bars in Puerto Rico and Grand Cayman also earn places on the list

The 51-100 list celebrates the region's dynamic bar community ahead of the announcement of the 1-50 list in Vancouver, Canada on April 22, in collaboration with host destination partner, Destination Vancouver.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for North America's 50 Best Bars, says: "The 51-100 list allows us to celebrate an even wider array of bars and the incredible diversity of drinks culture across North America. The bars featured reflect the creativity and passion defining the region's hospitality scene. With 28 destinations represented and a variety of styles, the list highlights how vibrant the cocktail community has become, and we're delighted to recognize their achievements."

Leading the 51-100 list is Aruba Day Drink in Tijuana at No.51. Other Mexican bars included are Café de Nadie at No.60, Arca at No.61 and Zapote Bar at No.95.

The US is represented by bars across a diverse range of cities such as Detroit's Father Forgive Me at No.83, Boston's Hecate Bar at No.88, Houston's Julep at No.84 and Atlanta's Ticonderoga Club at No.85.

Canadian bars featured include Toronto's Cry Baby Gallery (No.69), Vancouver's Bagheera (No.59), Montreal's Cloakroom (No.56) and Calgary's Proof (No.78).

The full list can be viewed here.

The countdown of the list of North America's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be broadcast live on the 50 Best YouTube channel to a global audience.

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