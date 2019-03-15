North American Radiation Protection Aprons Market Worth $49 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "North American Radiation Protection Apron Market by Type (Front Protection, Vest and Skirt, Pregnancy Lead Apron), Material (Lead Aprons, Lead-Free Apron, Light Lead Composite Apron), Country (US, Canada) - North America - Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the North American radiation protection aprons market is projected to reach USD 49 million by 2024 from USD 36 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Growth in this market is largely driven by the increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, growth in the number of trained radiologic technologists, growing number of orthopedic and spine surgeries, and the increasing prevalence of cancer.

Front protection aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American Radiation Protection Aprons Market in 2018.

Based on type, the medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into front protection aprons, vest and skirt aprons, and other aprons. In 2018, the front protection aprons segment accounted for the largest market share primarily due to the wide availability and high usage of these aprons in dental clinics and hospital settings.

Lead aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medial radiation protection aprons market in 2018.

Based on material, the North American Radiation Protection Aprons Market is segmented into lead aprons, light lead composite aprons, and lead-free aprons. The lead aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medial radiation protection aprons market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the durability of these aprons and their efficiency in blocking radiation and protecting the body.

US accounted for the largest share of the North American Radiation Protection Aprons Market in 2018.

The US accounted for the largest share of the North American Radiation Protection Aprons Market in 2018. The large share of the US can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of cancer, growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of key players in the country. Apart from this, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments is also expected to drive the overall medical radiation protection aprons market in the country.

Prominent players in the medical radiation protection aprons market include Infab Corporation (US), Bar·Ray Products (US), Burlington Medical LLC (US), Shielding International, Inc. (US), and AliMed, Inc. (US).

