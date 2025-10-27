North America Used Truck Market to Surpass USD 24.43 Billion by 2030 Fueled by Fleet Renewal & Regulatory Shifts | Markntel Advisors

NEW DELHI, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America Used Truck Market is anticipated to expand from a valuation of USD 16.1 billion in 2024 to over USD 24.43 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 7.20% between 2025 and 2030.

This robust market growth is primarily driven by interlinked factors.

Regulatory Impact: The EPA's Phase 3 greenhouse gas regulations set for 2027 create a compliance imperative that drives fleet operators to replace older trucks with newer, cleaner models. This regulatory push causes a marked reduction in average truck age, enhancing demand for late-model used trucks that align with emission standards. Therefore, accelerates fleet modernization cycles and directly expands the used truck market as operators seek cost-effective compliance alternatives to new truck purchases.

E-commerce Growth and Logistics Expansion: The 14.7% rise in e-commerce sales in 2024 intensifies the need for efficient and scalable freight capacity. Subsequently, the 10% expansion in small and medium logistics fleets primarily leverages used trucks as budget-friendly, rapidly deployable assets to meet surging delivery volumes. This dynamic promotes sustained demand for used trucks configured for last-mile and regional haul applications, underpinning used truck market growth in North America.

Technological Adoption and Integration of Telematics: A 30% increase in telematics installs on used trucks enhances operational efficiency through data-driven route planning, predictive maintenance, and safety monitoring. This elevates the functional value and resale prices of used trucks, making them more attractive investments. The technological upgrade trend also pushes more owners to cycle their fleets faster, thereby intensifying turnover in the used truck market.

Infrastructure Investments: Federal infrastructure spending under the IIJA drives growth in construction and heavy industry, sectors which rely heavily on durable used trucks. Approximately 9% increased demand from these sectors represents robust secondary market activity driven by public projects, reinforcing overall market expansion.

Together, these drivers create a compelling environment where regulatory compliance, e-commerce momentum, technology upgrades including rising adoption of electric truck across fleets, and infrastructure development converge to sustain strong growth and liquidity in the North America used truck market. This results in quicker fleet renewal, increased used truck sales, and rising values of late-model commercial vehicles.

This analysis offers an in-depth examination of market segments, quantitative trends, and competitive landscapes, illustrating the trajectory toward more sustainable, efficient commercial transport networks.

Key Trends Shaping the North America Used Truck Industry in 2025

Growth of Peer-to-Peer Sales Channels

Online direct-sale platforms are gaining traction as buyers increasingly prefer peer-to-peer transactions, which reduce dealer overhead costs and offer competitive pricing. Although challenges in vehicle condition verification exist, this trend is expanding market accessibility and driving growth in the used truck sector.

Preference for Leasing and Pay-As-You-Go Models

Construction and short-term project operators favor leasing and usage-based payment models over outright purchases. This shift reduces upfront capital expenditures and supports market demand for used heavy-duty trucks, particularly in infrastructure and material handling applications.

Expansion of Medium-Duty Trucks

There is a rising demand for medium-duty trucks balancing payload capacity and fuel efficiency, especially for urban logistics and municipal services. This segment is evolving with enhanced emission standards and telematics adoption, contributing significantly to used truck market growth.

Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Programs Enhance Buyer Confidence

Increasing availability of CPO options provides buyers with warranties, thorough inspections, and guarantees, boosting trust and accelerating sales. These programs are particularly impactful in used pickup truck segments, which serve work and recreational purposes.

North America Used Truck Industry Segmentation Analysis

Construction Segment Set to Drive Future Market Expansion

The construction sector is expected to make substantial contributions to the North America Used Truck Market from 2025 to 2030. This momentum is fueled by increased construction and development activities across the region. Furthermore, the affordability and availability of used trucks, alongside the rising trend of vehicle rentals, are boosting their popularity for diverse construction tasks. Additionally, rapid population growth, coupled with heavy tourist and migrant influx, is driving infrastructure projects including hotels, airports, highways, and residential complexes. These developments collectively enhance the demand for used trucks as cost-effective and reliable assets for material transport and onsite operations across North America.

Heavy-Duty Vehicles to Capture Significant Market Shares during 2025-30

Heavy-duty vehicles are projected to capture the largest market share in the North America Used Trucks Market during 2025-2030. This dominance is driven primarily by the region's expansive transportation and logistics industries, which are fueled by increasing cross-border trade. Additionally, the substantial population influx across North America is spurring widespread construction activities, further boosting demand for durable heavy-duty trucks. Moreover, the surge in infrastructure projects such as highways, commercial complexes, and residential developments necessitates reliable heavy trucks for materials transport. Consequently, these factors collectively accelerate the used trucks market growth, with heavy-duty vehicles playing a pivotal role in supporting North America's economic and industrial expansion through 2030.

North America Used Truck Market Regional Projection

Mexico Leads Regional Growth and Poised to Sustain Momentum Through Forecast Period

Mexico stands out as a high-potential market within North America for used trucks during 2025-30. This growth is driven largely by Mexico's significant reliance on cross-border trade and a rapidly expanding transportation and logistics sector. Additionally, the increasing volume of goods and services traded across borders is propelling demand for used trucks capable of efficient freight movement. Furthermore, this opportunity has attracted considerable investments from both emerging players and established companies aiming to capitalize on Mexico's market potential. Consequently, these dynamics are expected to generate new revenue streams and drive considerable market growth in Mexico, positioning it as a key regional contributor to the North America Used Truck Market expansion over the forecast period.

Leading Used Truck Companies in North America

Scania AB,

AB Volvo,

Kenworth,

Freightliner Used Trucks,

Cummins,

Paccar,

Peterbilt,

International,

Isuzu,

Dodge, and others

Segmentation Overview

By Application

Construction,

Mining

Logistics

By Capacity

3.5 to 7.5 tons,

7.5 tons to 16 tons

Above 16 tons

By Fuel Type

Gasoline/CNG,

Diesel,

Petrol

Electric and Hybrid

By Vehicle Type

Light,

Medium-duty

Heavy Truck

