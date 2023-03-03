North America Renewable Diesel Market worth $49.1 billion by 2044 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "North America Renewable Diesel Market by feedstock (Waste oils, Vegetable oils), and Country (United States, Canada, Mexico) - Forecast to 2044", size is projected to grow from USD 12.9 billion in 2022 to USD 49.1 billion by 2044, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The main forces behind the growth of the Renewable diesel market are increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions, tax credits by governments and investments in renewable energy.

Limited availability of renewable diesel is a major market restraint. Enhancing supply chain of renewable diesel is a major opportunity in the Renewable diesel market. The biggest difficulties or challenge is insufficient availability of feedstocks.

Browse in-depth TOC on "North America Renewable Diesel Market"

72 – Tables

35 – Figures

124 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55663882

By Feedstock, Waste oils segment accounted for the largest share.

The renewable diesel market is segmented based on feedstock into waste oil and vegetable oil. Tallow, used cooking oil, fish oil, lard, and poultry are considered under the waste oil segment. The vegetable oil segment includes corn oil, canola oil/rapeseed, soyabean oil, sunflower oil, and palm oil. Tallow is made by rendering suet, which is cow or sheep fat, often the fat that surrounds the animal's organs. As tallow is derived from animal by products, which have little or no use in the food industry, it is preferred over vegetable oil. The vegetable oil segment includes corn oil, canola oil/rapeseed, soyabean oil, sunflower oil, and palm oil.

By Feedstock, Vegetable oils segment projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The renewable diesel market is segmented based on feedstock into waste oil and vegetable oil. The vegetable oil segment includes corn oil, canola oil, soyabean oil, sunflower oil, and palm oil. In the production of eathanol corn oil is used. The economic pressure and the political favour for converting agricultural excess into renewable fuel is increasing. The environmental protection agency has approved the canola oil to be utilized as a feedstock for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, potentially giving a new alternative to soyabeans at a time when vegetable oil costs surging globally.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=55663882

The major players are Neste OYJ (Finland), Chevron Renewable Energy Group (U.S.), PBF Energy Inc. (U.S.), Valero Energy Corporation (U.S.), Gevo, Inc. (U.S.) and others are covered in the Renewable diesel market. Expansion, mergers, joint ventures, and the development of novel products are the primary strategies employed by the leading players to build the Renewable diesel market.

Browse Adjacent Market: Green Bio Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

North America FOG Market - Global Forecast to 2044

Biodiesel Market - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/north-america-renewable-diesel-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/north-america-renewable-diesel.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets