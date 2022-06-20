North America Family Entertainment Centers Market to Reach $22.18 Bn, by 2030, at 9.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in youth demographics, increase in number of malls, and continual launch of FECs drive the growth of the North America family entertainment centers market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "North America Family Entertainment Centers Market by Facility Size (Up to 5, 000 sq. ft., 5, 001 to 10, 000 sq. ft., 10, 001 to 20, 000 sq. ft., 20, 001 to 40, 000 sq. ft., 1 to 10 Acres, 11 to 30 Acres, and Over 30 Acres), Revenue Source (Entry Fees & Ticket Sales, Food & Beverages, Merchandising, Advertisement, and Others), Application (Arcade Studios, AR & VR Gaming Zones, Physical Play Activities, Skill/Competition Games, and Others), Type (Children's Entertainment Centers (CECs), Children's Edutainment Centers (CEDCs), Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs), and Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)), Visitor Demographics (Families with Children 0–8, Families with Children 9–12, Teenagers (13–19), Young Adults (20–25), and Adults (Ages 25+)): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the North America family entertainment centers industry was estimated at $9.16 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $22.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Report Sample (181 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6335

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in youth demographics, increase in number of malls, and continual launch of FECs drive the growth of the North America family entertainment centers market. On the other hand, increase in ticket prices and rise in popularity of home & mobile gaming restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in investments in new games and attractions is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario

Almost 90–92% of destinations such as amusement park and arcades across North America were under complete ban on dining at their restaurants. This, in turn, impacted the North America family entertainment centers market.

were under complete ban on dining at their restaurants. This, in turn, impacted the family entertainment centers market. Also, policies such as stay-at-home led to sharp decline in revenue of FECs in North America .

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the North America family entertainment centers market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6335

The entry fees & ticket sales segment to lead the trail

Based on revenue source, the entry fees & ticket sales segment accounted for more than one-third of the North America family entertainment centers market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. This is attributed to the increase in number of innovative attractions such as buy-one-get-one as well as complimentary entries for cinema, carousel, haunted house, cyber world, archery, arcade, snooker center, bowling, splash pool, snow world, and thrill rides provided by FECs. The food & beverages segment, however, is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.7% throughout the forecast period.

The arcade studios segment to retain its dominance by 2030

Based on application, the arcade studios segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the North America family entertainment centers market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that arcade games are essential components of a well-developed FEC business. Moreover, they can create a strong following and earnings for the fun center operator. The AR and VR gaming zones segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 10.8% till 2030. This is because AR & VR gaming zones provide tremendous fun experiences.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6335

The U.S held the major share in 2020

Based on geography, the U.S. garnered the major share in 2020, generating more than four-fifths of the North America family entertainment centers industry, due to large-scale integration of new technologies such as 3D technology and VR gaming. The region across Canada, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030. Constant increase in middle-class population and surge in disposable income are the major factors that drive the market growth in Canada.

Key players in the industry

Cinergy Entertainment Group

CEC Entertainment, Inc.

Disney

iPlay America

Main Event Entertainment

Bowlero

White Hutchinson Leisure & Learning Group, Inc.

Scene75 Entertainment Centers

SeaWorld Entertainment

Dave & Buster's, Inc.

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Expected to Reach $69.55 Billion by 2030

Children Entertainment Centers Market Expected to Reach $15.37 Billion by 2026

Esports Market Expected to Reach $4,758.99 Million by 2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research