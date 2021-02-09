North America Doors and Windows Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 67 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this North America doors and windows market report.

The North America doors and windows market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Doors and windows market in North America would realize an absolute growth of over 26% with incremental revenue growth of around USD 14 billion between 2020 to 2026. Rising demand for home renovation activities is driving the market for replacement doors and windows which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% in terms of revenue with incremental growth of approximately USD 9 billion during forecast period. Rise is new home construction and home renovation in the US is rising the demand for residential doors and windows with high growth of over 4% and incremental growth of around USD 12 billion . Registering a high growth CAGR of approximately 5% in terms of unit shipment between 2020-2026, the global market for glass doors and windows is expected to reach over 3 million units by 2026. Growing demand for energy efficiency building owing to rise in environmental concern among people across the region is driving the market for plastic doors and windows growing at a CAGR of over 4% in terms of revenue during forecast period. The US contributes majority share in doors and windows market in North America with around 91% in 2020 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during forecast period in terms of revenue.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, material, end-user, installation, operation, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 24 other vendors

North America Doors and Windows Market – Segmentation

Wood and plastic are the preferred materials for internal doors in North America , increasing their market shares. Hardwood and metals are majorly used for exterior doors. The rise in reconstruction and renovation activities in the region is expected to influence the doors and windows market growth.

, increasing their market shares. Hardwood and metals are majorly used for exterior doors. The rise in reconstruction and renovation activities in the region is expected to influence the doors and windows market growth. Interior doors and windows accounted for over 13% and 11% shares in revenue and unit shipments, respectively, in 2020. The increasing popularity of home improvement projects is one of the major factors accelerating the market's growth. While the US is one of the largest markets for interior doors and windows, the rise in disposable incomes and increased home renovation projects are likely to aid the market's growth.

Based on material, the plastic segment led the major North America doors and windows market share of over 43%, followed by metal with over 32%, and wood by 20% in 2020. The housing sector is likely to witness several renovation projects, and the consumer sentiment is skewed toward quality and affordable options, making plastic a preferred material choice.

North America Doors and Windows Market by Product

Doors

Windows

North America Doors and Windows Market by Type

Interior

Exterior

North America Doors and Windows Market by Material

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Glass

North America Doors and Windows Market by End-User

Residential

Non-residential

North America Doors and Windows Market by Installation

New Construction

Replacement

North America Doors and Windows Market by Operation

Manual

Automatic

North America Doors and Windows Market – Dynamics

The single-family homes include horizontal apartments, single story detached apartment style units, small lot single-family homes, and duplexes and row homes. The number of units being produced has increased over a period; also, the COVID-19 recession is pushing more units to construct at a faster pace. With the relaxation of COVID-19-related regulations, the construction of single-family homes has risen and thus projects a strong market opportunity in the coming decade. The increased spending on single-family homes and renovation activities is expected to drive sales of doors and windows during the forecast period. The homeowners are likely to opt for products that have high performance and aesthetics; it has been observed that they increasingly specify doors and windows with energy efficiency and improved values, high durability, and with custom appearances.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rising Commercial Infrastructural Investments

Rising Home Improvement Industries in US

Rising Focus on Energy-efficient Buildings

Increasing Innovation in Doors & Windows

North America Doors and Windows Market – Geography

A large share in doors and windows market in the US is contributed by home renovation. The new residential construction in the US has become stagnant; however, the market for home renovation and reconstruction are witnessing high traction. In addition, the demand for home improvement has risen after the COVID-19 outbreak as most of the people were locked in their houses and now want new changes in their houses. In addition, gyms, restaurants, and leisure spaces closure has encouraged people to renovate their houses, which increased the spending and investments for fenestration products, color change, landscaping, and renovating gardens and pools.

North America Doors and Windows Market by Geography

US

Canada

Major Vendors

JELD-WEN

Anderson Windows and Doors

and Doors Pella

Cornerstone Building Brands

Other Prominent Vendors

Crystal Window & Door System

& Door System Masco Corporation

Optimum Window

All Seasons Window and Door Systems

Extech

Bear Wood Windows

Protective Structures Ltd.

St. Cloud Window

Fyre-Tec

Harbor All Glass and Mirror

ASSA ABLOY

Dormakaba

Velux

Alside

Harvey Building Products

MI Windows and Doors

Woodgrain

Champion Windows

KP Building Products (Farley)

Hurd Windows & Doors

& Doors Kohltech

ProVia

Quaker Windows Products

Simpson Door

