North America Automotive Headliners Market to Surpass US$ 1 billion in 2022: Fact.MR

- Foam-backed Automotive Headliner Cloth to Capture Major Market Share in Automotive Headliners Market

- Fact.MR's latest market analysis on the automotive headliner market divulges compelling insights of the market in terms of material type, headliner type, sales channel and vehicle type across seven major regions. The report highlights current trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities prevailing in the market to help the readers gain a comprehensive outlook of the market scenario

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: Through 2032, the global automotive headliner market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR of roughly 4%, reaching a market value of US$ 13.32 billion.

The car headliners market is expected to begin recovering in 2021, as the automotive industry transitions to electric and hybrid vehicles. According to new research from Fact.MR, global sales of automotive headliners will exceed US$ 9 billion in 2022. For the foreseeable future, innovations in vehicle design and materials will play a critical role in market advancements.

Automotive component manufacturers view sustainability and efficiency as important factors. In the automotive sector, weight reduction and recyclability are becoming increasingly important. The Woodbridge Group has introduced the StrataLiner NET headliner material, which provides enhanced environmental stability for the finished assembly, as well as improved acoustics and a weight savings of up to 40% over rival composite materials. This breakthrough paved the way for the StrataLiner NET, which delivers identical features in a smaller package.

Consumer demand for sumptuous interiors is constantly expanding, fueled by trends such as rising disposable income and global automobile sharing programs. Leading technical textile manufacturers, such as Asahi Kasei, Toray Industries, and Seiren, who are significant suppliers of headliners, are anticipated to benefit from this. Sales of high-end automobiles have also increased. In 2020, Mercedes alone will have shipped about 500,000 vehicles around the world.

The United States boasts one of the world's largest automobile marketplaces. Light vehicle sales in the United States surpassed 17 million units in 2018, marking the fourth year in a row that sales have surpassed this mark. In terms of car sales and production, the United States is the world's second-largest market. According to a Fact.MR analysis, the US market for headliners is expected to exceed $1 billion in 2022.

Key Takeaways:

North America is to account for more than 40% market share in the automotive headliner industry.

Foam-backed automotive headliner cloth to capture nearly 2/5th of the global market share.

Sales of automobile headliners through OEMs to hold more than 85% of the market by 2032.

Growth Drivers:

OEMs' global geographic development of automotive production activities to contribute majorly to the market growth of automotive headliners.

Rising demand for luxurious car interiors to propel the demand for automotive headliners.

Increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles to spur the sales of automotive headliners in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Due to the presence of several regional competitors in the sector, the global automotive headliners market is relatively consolidated and competitive. To consolidate their market positions, major manufacturers are focusing on product launches and capacity expansions to bolster their portfolios, as well as strategic collaborations. For example,

Oracle Lighting unveiled the revolutionary StarLINER ColorSHIFT Fiber Optic hardtop headliner in October 2020. The product was created especially for the Gladiator JT and Warngler JL vehicle models.

International Automotive Components (IAC Group) announced an expansion of its operations in the United Kingdom in July 2019. This will be accomplished by expanding the headliner production factory in Elmdon.

Key Players in the Automotive Headliners Market Include:

Lear Corporation

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

International Automotive Components Group S.A.

Grupo Antolin

Motus Integrated Technologies

UGN Inc.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Acme Auto Headlining Company

American Foam & Fabric

Howa Tramico

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Headliners Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the automotive headliners market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global automotive headliners market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Material

Foam-backed Cloth Automotive Headliner



Cotton-napped Cloth Automotive Headliner



Synthetic Cloth Automotive Headliner



Perforated Cloth Automotive Headliner

Headliner Type

Hardtop Automotive Headliner



Soft-top Automotive Headliner

Vehicle

Compact Automotive Headliner



Mid-sized Automotive Headliner



Premium Automotive Headliner



Luxury Automotive Headliner



LCV Automotive Headliner



HCV Automotive Headliner

Sales Channel

Automotive Headliner Sales via OEMs



Automotive Headliner Sales via Aftermarket

Key Questions Covered in Automotive Headliners Market Report

The report offers insight into the automotive headliners market demand outlook for 2021-2031.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for automotive headliners market between 2021 and 2031.

Automotive headliners market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Automotive headliners market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

SOURCE Fact.MR