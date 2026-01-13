NORR Announces Global Expansion of Interior Design Services in the UK

GLASGOW, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John Baird, Managing Director, UK at NORR, a global architecture and engineering firm, recently announced the creation of a dedicated UK Interior Design Studio to expand their services within NORR's operations. This strategic expansion will provide enhanced interior solutions from a project's briefing stage to its full completion.

NORR UK's expanded Interior Design team: Jonathan Ives, Gemma Ramsay, Nicolle Cairney, Laura Jones, and Chloe Robertson. NORR - Integrated Thinking. Inspired Design.

"This natural progression of our Interior Design services will strengthen the integration between architecture and experiential spaces, allowing us to create more cohesive, adaptable, and sustainable environments while providing greater value, clarity, and long-term performance for our clients and project partners," said Baird. "We're building on the success of our integrated Interior Design approach in North America and applying global best practices in our local markets."

Leading the expanded team in the UK is Nicolle Cairney, appointed Director, Interior Design. Cairney brings proven knowledge in the Commercial, Education, Hospitality, and Transportation markets. She will lead a team of interior designers with a collective 40 years' experience including Jonathan Ives, Gemma Ramsay, Laura Jones, and Chloe Robertson.

"Our clients are seeking spatial solutions that combine creativity, functionality, and wellbeing," said Cairney. "Customized solutions with a purpose have the power to significantly reduce environmental impact and deeply enrich spaces with identity and flexibility. This reflects a vital and growing shift toward resilient, responsible design that cares for our world and the people within it."

"NORR's global growth strategy reinforces our commitment to deliver integrated design solutions and advance sustainable practices," said Brian Gerstmar, President and CEO. "As a signatory to the Architecture & Design Materials Pledge, an extension of the AIA 2030 Commitment, we are applying environmentally sound material specifications — helping our clients meet their own sustainability and ESG goals. Like all our disciplines, the Interior Design team is adopting circular economy principles by repurposing materials, from structural elements to finishes and furnishings, to reduce embodied carbon and waste, and to celebrate their origin and history within new spaces."

About NORR

NORR is a global team of 750 architects, engineers, planners, and interior designers creating design strategies and solutions that express the unique vision of every project. Driven by a common purpose with our clients and partners, we share ideas to create and innovate together.

Our story began in 1938 and has evolved into an employee-owned, fully integrated firm committed to sustainable development goals across 12 market sectors in Canada, the US, UK, and UAE. Design excellence continues to guide everything we do.

