Normet Group Ltd announces that it will redeem the outstanding share of EUR 16.2 million of the hybrid bond issued on 22 March 2017 (ISIN: FI4000251665)

ESPOO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Normet Group Ltd will redeem the outstanding share of EUR 16.2 million of the EUR 30 million hybrid bond issued on 22 March 2017 (the "2017 Hybrid Bond"). The redemption will be made on 22 March 2021 (the "Redemption Date") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2017 Hybrid Bond. On the Redemption Date, Normet Group Ltd will pay the holders of the outstanding 2017 Hybrid Bond a redemption price equal to the principal amount of the note together with any accrued interest to, but excluding the Redemption Date.

In September 2020, Normet Group Ltd repurchased, by a public tender offer, EUR 13.8 million of the 2017 Hybrid Bond.

This notice of redemption is irrevocable and is given to the calculation agent and published in Helsingin Sanomat in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2017 Hybrid Bond.

