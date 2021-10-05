Norgine B.V. celebrates 30 years of the bowel preparations used in colonoscopy to help prevent and diagnose gastrointestinal diseases, including colorectal cancer

Colonoscopy for CRC screening has significantly reduced CRC incidence and mortality and improved prognosis.[1] Compared with no endoscopic screening, receipt of a screening colonoscopy was associated with a 67% reduction in the risk of death from any colorectal cancer.[2] Norgine launched its first bowel preparation 30 years ago and has continued to invest and innovate in this disease area to enhance both the patient experience of colonoscopy and the efficacy of the procedure.

Prof. Helmut Neumann, Professor of Medicine and Director of Endoscopy at the Department of Internal Medicine at the University Medical Center Mainz in Germany commented, "Colonoscopy is a potentially life-saving procedure for many patients. In the last decades we have seen advances that enable this important technique to improve detecting colorectal lesions. An effective bowel preparation is vital for a successful colorectal screening that can potentially help to save lives."

Dr. Luc Colemont, Gastroenterologist and Managing Director of Stop Darmkanker also commented, "Colonoscopy plays a critical role in the prevention and diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases, including colorectal cancer. High-quality bowel preparation is integral to optimal CRC screening by colonoscopy. Over the last 30 years, patients and their healthcare professionals have gained more options for bowel preparation, with enhanced tolerability and cleansing quality."

Christopher Bath, Chief Operating Officer of Norgine added, "Optimal bowel preparation and high-quality endoscopic techniques facilitate early colorectal cancer detection. We are proud of the contribution we make to supporting patients undergoing colonoscopies and we are looking forward to continuing to do so for many years to come."

In the 50 years since the first colonoscopy, the procedure has become a crucial tool in the prevention and detection of gastrointestinal disorders, including colorectal cancer. Despite significant advances, however, the variation in uptake across Europe continues to prevent the potential of colonoscopy being fully realised for patients and health systems. Covid-19 pandemic has impacted colonoscopy services and imposed a backlog of postponed colonoscopy examinations. Strategies to maximise quality, reduce repeat procedures, improve patient experience while reducing risk of infection to the endoscopy team, and ensure sufficient capacity are required. [3]

When colorectal cancer is found at an early stage before it has spread, the 5-year relative survival rate is about 90%.[4] Enhancing people's understanding of the symptoms is therefore also important in supporting early detention. Symptoms can include bleeding from one's bottom and/or blood in faeces, a persistent and unexplained change in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, extreme tiredness for no obvious reason and a pain or lump in the tummy. [5] Most people with these symptoms do not have bowel cancer, [6] however if someone experiences one or more of them, they should visit their doctor.

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer-related mortality world-wide.[7] Colorectal cancer is largely preventable, with early detection being associated with a 90% 5-year survival rate.[8] Colonoscopy is an effective method for colorectal cancer screening and has been shown to reduce both the incidence and mortality of colorectal cancer when applied in the general population. Inadequate pre-colonoscopy bowel cleansing reduces the diagnostic accuracy of colonoscopy, particularly for the detection of smaller lesions and sessile (slightly flattened) polyps. This may result in repeated procedures, thereby potentially increasing patient burden, resource requirement and costs and can possibly delay the initiation of treatment.[9],[10],[11]

