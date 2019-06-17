NorgesCasino.com Shifting Focus to Affiliate Marketing

STOCKHOLM, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The website NorgesCasino.com has been operating as a fully equipped online casino catered to Norwegian players since 2014, but the focus is shifting from hosting its own selection of casino games, to reviewing and recommending them instead. However, the target audience will remain the same; casino game fans in Norway.

Compare and contrast

The newly relaunched website features reviews and ratings of all the best Norwegian casinos Visitors can use the front page table to quickly compare casinos, or read a more in-depth review, complete with up-to-date information about the latest bonus offers, free spins, promotions, game selection, licenses, deposits and withdrawals. The ratings can be sorted and filtered based on key factors, such as the bonus amount, the number of free spins, the best mobile casinos, best user rating or simply the newest casinos.

Extensive game guide

Instead of simply focusing on the gaming portals themselves, Norges Casino will build an extensive library of casino game reviews, particularly of video slots. The guide will contain facts and figures about the games' functionality, manufacturer, bonus features and payouts, as well as a detailed review of each game. In addition, the games will be playable for free directly on the website.

Offers and updates

The news section of Norges Casino features fresh and relevant information about the industry in general, new casino and games releases, notable promotions and other announcements. Users may sign up for the newsletter to get updates and offers sent directly to their emails. Frequently asked questions and other common information can be found on the site, including a section about responsible gaming.

A focus on Norway

All of the information and content has been produced by native Norwegian speakers, to ensure it is properly localized and relatable to users in and from Norway. In short, NorgesCasino.com aims to be the most comprehensive, detailed and respected casino review and affiliate site that is specifically catered to Norwegian players.

